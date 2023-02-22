On the second night of the district tournament, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and the St. Mary Vikings battled at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena for a ticket to regionals and to compete against the McCracken County Mustangs in the district championships. The Blue Tornado swept the Vikings with two wins on Tuesday night. In the first matchup, Paducah Tilghman defeated the Lady Vikings 65-29, and in the second game, the Blue Tornado defeated the Vikings with an 85-57 finish.

PADUCAH TILGHMAN 65, ST. MARY 29Night two of the Second District tournament continued at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena with the matchup between Paducah Tilghman’s Lady Blue Tornado and the St. Mary Lady Vikings. The Lady Tornado defeated St. Mary with a 65-29 finish. Tilghman senior Diamond Gray commanded the court with a game-high 18 points.

