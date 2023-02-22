On the second night of the district tournament, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado and the St. Mary Vikings battled at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena for a ticket to regionals and to compete against the McCracken County Mustangs in the district championships. The Blue Tornado swept the Vikings with two wins on Tuesday night. In the first matchup, Paducah Tilghman defeated the Lady Vikings 65-29, and in the second game, the Blue Tornado defeated the Vikings with an 85-57 finish.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 65, ST. MARY 29Night two of the Second District tournament continued at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena with the matchup between Paducah Tilghman’s Lady Blue Tornado and the St. Mary Lady Vikings. The Lady Tornado defeated St. Mary with a 65-29 finish. Tilghman senior Diamond Gray commanded the court with a game-high 18 points.
Paducah Tilghman kicked off an 11-0 run with a field goal by Jayla Reed. The Tornado continued to surge, denying St. Mary a basket for the quarter’s first five minutes. Gray, Reed, Victoria Wheeler, Myiesha Smith, Quiniyah Shumpert, and Cienna Roberts posted 20 points to lead the Lady Vikings by 11 in the second quarter. The Blue Tornado surged, giving the team a 43-20 lead at halftime.
The second half was all Paducah Tilghman. The Lady Blue Tornado posted 22 points compared to St. Mary’s nine to push ahead with Gray and Garland in complete control of the contest. The senior duo a combined 30 points in the victory.
The Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado will face the McCracken County Lady Mustangs on Wednesday night at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. Then, both teams will head to Murray State for the regional tournament in search of a trip to the 2023 Mingua Beef Jerky Girls’ Basketball tournament to represent the First Region.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 20 23 16 6 — 65
ST. MARY: O. Lorch 9, A. Sims 4, K. Burrus 3, C. Haas 3, K. O’Neill 2, C. Crider 2, K. Brummett 2, M. Clements 2, E. Roof 1, V. Becker 1. FIELD GOALS: 8 (A. Sims 2, M. Clements, K. Brummett, C. Crider, C. Haas, K. Burrus, K. O’Neill.) 3-POINTERS: 2 (O. Lorch). FREE THROWS: 7/13. RECORD: 7-21.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: D. Gray 18, D. Garland 12, C. Roberts 11, Q. Shumpert 10, J. Reed 10, M. Smith 7, V. Wheeler 4, F. Hodge 2, A. Harris 1. FIELD GOALS: 27 (D. Gray 8, D. Garland 6, J. Reed 4, Q. Shumpert 3, M. Smith 3, V. Wheeler 2, F. Hodge). 3-POINTERS: 2 (Q. Shumpert, J. Reed). FREE THROWS: 5/12. RECORD: 13-9.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 85, ST. MARY 57The night finished with the Blue Tornado and Vikings meeting for one last time during the 2022-23 season, both looking for a chance at the championship contest and a ticket to regionals. However, Paducah Tilghman defeated the Vikings with an 85-57 victory, keeping their season alive well into the postseason.
Despite the Blue Tornado taking a 25-12 lead in the first quarter, St. Mary scored first with a 3-pointer by Palmer Sims. Paducah Tilghman answered immediately with a field goal by Caleb Payne. The rest of the first quarter was a back-and-forth battle until Paducah Tilghman surged ahead with Jayvion Powell and James Harris at the forefront.
Paducah Tilghman held a comfortable lead during the second quarter, keeping the St. Mary bunch at bay. By halftime, the Blue Tornado had a 14-point lead and never looked back throughout the second half.
Despite the Vikings continuing to fight with the offense of Palmer Sims, Owen Mikel, Daniel Willett, and Luke Sims, it was no match for Powell, Mian Shaw, Miles Woodfork, and Harris. By the fourth quarter, Paducah Tilghman held a 27-point lead and continued to inch closer to the championship contest as time ran out.
The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado will face the McCracken County Mustangs on Thursday night in a rematch of the 2022 district championship at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena. After that, both teams will head to Murray State with the ticket to the state tournament as the goal.
ST. MARY 12 17 10 18 — 57
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 25 18 23 19 — 85
ST. MARY: O. Mikel 14, P. Sims 14, D. Willett 10, L. Sims 7, A. Hahn 6, A. Hrdlicka 2, B. Quigley 2, L. Durbin 2. FIELD GOALS: 9 (D. Willett 5, O. Mikel 2, B. Quigley, L. Sims). 3-POINTERS: 8 (P. Sims 4, A. Hahn 2, O. Mikel 2). FREE THROWS: 15/19. RECORD: 14-17.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: J. Powell 21, M. Shaw 12, M. Woodfork 11, J. Harris 8, L. McMullen 7, J. Campbell 6, J. West 6, A. Wilkins 5, O. Williams 4, A. Thompson 3, C. Payne 2. FIELD GOALS: 24 (J. Powell 5, J. Harris 4, M. Shaw 4, J. Campbell 3, J. West 3, L. McMullen 2, C. Payne, A. Wilkins, O. Williams). 3-POINTERS: 10 (J. Powell 3, M. Woodfork 3, A. Wilkins, M. Shaw, A. Thompson, L. McMullen). FREE THROWS: 7/11. RECORD: 21-9.
