With a heartbreaking finale in the Class 3A quarterfinals, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado football season ended with a 30-24 loss to Christian Academy-Louisville on Friday night at Centurion Field as fireworks exploded into the air to celebrate the Centurion victory.

In the rematch from last season, Paducah Tilghman (6-7) started with full steam despite the harsh below-freezing temperature under the guidance of head coach Sean Thompson. It was the Blue Tornado to kick off the scoring as senior Jordauyn White ran for 46 yards for a Tilghman touchdown with 10 minutes left in the first quarter. The PAT by senior Nolan Waller was good, allowing PTHS to take an early 7-0 lead.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In