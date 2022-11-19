With a heartbreaking finale in the Class 3A quarterfinals, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado football season ended with a 30-24 loss to Christian Academy-Louisville on Friday night at Centurion Field as fireworks exploded into the air to celebrate the Centurion victory.
In the rematch from last season, Paducah Tilghman (6-7) started with full steam despite the harsh below-freezing temperature under the guidance of head coach Sean Thompson. It was the Blue Tornado to kick off the scoring as senior Jordauyn White ran for 46 yards for a Tilghman touchdown with 10 minutes left in the first quarter. The PAT by senior Nolan Waller was good, allowing PTHS to take an early 7-0 lead.
For most of the first quarter, the Tornado kept the undefeated Christian Academy-Louisville silenced. However, with two minutes left, CAL senior Jackson Barrickman’s 29-yard field goal put his team on the board, making it 7-3 to end the quarter.
Waller added three more points to the Blue Tornado board with a 28-yard field goal with five minutes left in the second quarter. Waller’s field goal sent Tilghman faithful that traveled to Louisville into a cheerful uproar. Unfortunately for PTHS, CAL inched closer to the team’s lead as senior Gavin Copenhaver ran for a 4-yard touchdown to make it 10-9. Barrickman had an opportunity to tie it up at 10, but his extra point was unsuccessful.
The Centurions took a 16-10 lead with 39 seconds left before halftime as junior Cole Hodge’s pass was completed to Copenhaver for 16 yards. Unlike the previous PAT by Barrickman, this one was good.
Despite the harsh weather, sophomore Jack James continued to work each time he stepped on the field. The quarterback finished with 260 passing yards, completing 18 on 30 attempts for two touchdowns and one interception.
After returning from halftime, it was clear that both Paducah Tilghman and Christian Academy-Louisville had a game plan. Tilghman wanted the consecutive upset over the powerhouse on their home turf, while CAL looked for revenge against the Blue Tornado after the 41-34 loss that ended their season last year.
In the third quarter, the Centurions exploded on both offense and defense. With each blow against Tilghman, the Christian Academy-Louisville showed why the program sits with an unblemished 13-0 record. With six minutes left in the quarter, Copenhaver ran for a 4-yard touchdown to push the score to 23-10. Moments later, Hodge’s pass to Copenhaver for 4-yards made it 30-10, but the Tornado wasn’t giving up.
Although Paducah Tilghman was down 20 points with a minute left in the third quarter, the Blue Tornado showed they belonged on the field going head-to-head with CAL in the quarterfinals, as James passed to junior Banks Lafont for 59 yards to make it 30-17. The blue and white sideline erupted as Lafont landed gracefully in the end zone.
With the touchdown by Lafont, Paducah Tilghman is the only team as a CAL opponent to score more than 15 points. So far, before the matchup on Friday night, the Centurions had held their opponent to an average of six points each game. The touchdown and PAT showed CAL that Tilghman wasn’t done fighting for their season with one quarter left to play.
Despite attempts by the Blue Tornado and by the Centurions, neither could make a successful play until the nine-minute mark when James completed a pass to senior LeBran McMullen for a 72-yard touchdown. The touchdown and Waller’s extra point put Tilghman one touchdown away from taking the lead with a possible victory in reach.
However, Christian Academy-Louisville gained possession of the ball with less than two minutes to play. Unfortunately for Paducah Tilghman, it would be enough to take away scoring possibilities before time ran out. As the clock ran down, the Centurions took a knee to end the game and the Blue Tornado season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.