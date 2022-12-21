Jayvion Powell

Paducah Tilghman senior Jayvion Powell (1) looks for the pass during the second day of River City Rumble at Paducah Tilghman High School. Powell and the Blue Tornado defeated the visiting Moore with a 67-55 win on Tuesday night at Otis Dinning Gymnasium. Powell finished with 18 points, leading his team to victory.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado returned to the second day of River City Rumble on their home court at Otis Dinning Gymnasium to go head-to-head with the visiting Moore Mustangs from Louisville. The Blue Tornado found an edge and defeated the Mustangs with a 67-55 finish.

After losing against Ballard in the Monday night contest, Paducah Tilghman came out with a scorching hot offense in the Tuesday night showdown, as the first quarter’s PTHS offense came from LeBran McMullen, James Harris, Jayvion Powell, and Mian Shaw. However, despite the strengths of the Blue Tornado, the Mustangs were able to come out on top in the quarter, outscoring Tilghman by only six points.

