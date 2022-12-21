The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado returned to the second day of River City Rumble on their home court at Otis Dinning Gymnasium to go head-to-head with the visiting Moore Mustangs from Louisville. The Blue Tornado found an edge and defeated the Mustangs with a 67-55 finish.
After losing against Ballard in the Monday night contest, Paducah Tilghman came out with a scorching hot offense in the Tuesday night showdown, as the first quarter’s PTHS offense came from LeBran McMullen, James Harris, Jayvion Powell, and Mian Shaw. However, despite the strengths of the Blue Tornado, the Mustangs were able to come out on top in the quarter, outscoring Tilghman by only six points.
The rest of the first half belonged to Powell, who earned Player of the Game by The Grind Session, who hosted the event at Paducah Tilghman. Powell finished with 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block. The senior shined from start to finish, keeping the Blue Tornado within reach of Moore heading into halftime, down by two points.
Tilghman’s Caleb Payne was a force to be reckoned with in the third quarter, taking advantage of Moore’s foul trouble. Payne collected three points from the free throw line in the quarter and snagged two more in the fourth quarter to finish with 10 points behind Mian Shaw, who tallied 12.
The fourth quarter continued to shine a light on Paducah Tilghman as Moore struggled to make a successful shot. During the quarter, the Blue Tornado outscored the Mustangs by 10 points, sealing the 67-55 victory as time ran out on the clock.
Paducah Tilghman will head on the road after the holiday and compete in the Illinois Route 13 Christmas Tournament in Carbondale. The Blue Tornado will return home in mid-January when the team hosts Massac County on January 24.
Paducah Tilghman 67, Moore 55
TILGHMAN 12 16 19 20 — 67
MOORE: D. Harrison 19, K. Jackson 10, Y. Bimwal 9, E. Leslie 8, H. Wheatley 6, J. Forney 3. FIELD GOALS: 15/24 (D. Harrison 6, Y. Bimwal 4, K. Jackson 2, H. Wheatley, J. Forney). 3-POINTERS: 6/17 (D. Harrison 2, K. Jackson 2, E. Leslie 2). FREE THROWS: 7/9. RECORD: 3-7.
TILGHMAN: J. Powell 18, M. Shaw 12, C. Payne 10, J. West 6, O. Williams 6, J. Harris 6, J. Campbell 4, M. Woodfork 4, L. McMullen. FIELD GOALS: 19/26 (J. Powell 6, O. Williams 3, M. Shaw 3, J. Harris 3, J. Campbell 2, C. Payne, M. Woodfork). 3-POINTERS: 5/12 (M. Shaw 2, J. Powell, J. West, C. Payne). FREE THROWS: 14/22. RECORD: 7-2.
