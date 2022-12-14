On Tuesday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado defeated the St. Mary Vikings in a Second District showdown. In the 59-46 victory, Paducah Tilghman senior Mian Shaw earned his 1,000th career point as he and the Blue Tornado battled from start to finish against the familiar foe.
Although Paducah Tilghman finished with a 13-point lead, the St. Mary Vikings led for the first two and a half quarters. During the first quarter, it was all Vikings, with 3-point shots coming from Owen Mikel and Luke Sims. In addition, Brett Haas and Daniel Willett assisted in keeping a healthy lead with a 7-0 run to start the contest.
The second quarter favored the Blue Tornado, with Jayvion Powell leading the way for Paducah Tilghman. The senior finished with a game-high 20 points, leading all scorers in the district matchup. Despite the Viking lead, Tilghman’s James Harris, Jacob West and Shaw were able to push 15 points in the second quarter, eating away at St. Mary’s total, making it an uncomfortable 24-23 score going into halftime.
With less than five minutes to play in the third quarter, Paducah Tilghman took its first lead with a shot by West to make it 31-29, sending PTHS fans into an uproar of excitement. However, Haas tied it back at 31-31, keeping St. Mary in the battle. The remainder of the quarter played out with a back-and-forth showdown. Despite St. Mary’s energy matching with Tilghman’s with each play, Miles Woodfork’s 3-point shot allowed Tilghman to run away with the lead as the fourth quarter loomed.
St. Mary ran into foul trouble in the fourth quarter, allowing Paducah Tilghman to take a hefty lead. However, Luke Sims continued to control the court for the Vikings, keeping them within reach of the victory until the final seconds.
Paducah Tilghman will host Graves County in a doubleheader with their female counterparts on Friday night. St. Mary will host McCracken County on Thursday night.
ST. MARY: 17 7 10 12 — 46
PTHS: J. Powell 20, M. Shaw 12, J. West 9, J. Harris 7, M. Woodfork 6, C. Payne 3, L. McMullen 2. FIELD GOALS: 16 (J. Powell 6, M. Shaw 5, J. West 3, C. Payne, L. McMullen). 3-POINTERS: 3 (J. Powell, M. Woodfork, J. West). FREE THROWS: 18/27. RECORD: 5-1.
ST. MARY: O. Mikel 16, L. Sims 14, D. Willett 5, B. Haas 4, P. Sims 3, B. Quigley 2. FIELD GOALS: 14 (O. Mikel 4, L. Sims 4, D. Willett 2, B. Haas 2, B. Quigley, A. Hahn). 3-POINTERS: 4 (O. Mikel 2, L. Sims, P. Sims). FREE THROWS: 6/12. RECORD: 2-4.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 56, ST. MARY 26On Tuesday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Blue Tornado traveled to St. Mary in the Second District matchup against the Lady Vikings. The Blue Tornado added another district win to the season with a 56-26 victory over St. Mary.
The Lady Blue Tornado remains perfect with an unblemished 5-0 record this season, with power and control coming from offense and defense under the guidance of head coach Stephani Gray and leadership from seniors Diamond Gray and Dasia Garland.
Gray finished the district matchup with a game-high 18 points, leading all scorers and her team to victory. Garland shined in the second half of the contest, posting eight for Paducah Tilghman. In addition, the young standout Myiesha Smith finished second best in all scorers with 13 points.
The contest’s first half belonged to the Lady Blue Tornado, posting 36 points before the third quarter. On the other side, St. Mary’s Lady Vikings continued to show promise under head coach Aseer Scott with Kaitlynn Burrus and Olivia Lorch at the helm.
During the third and fourth quarters, the trio of Smith, Gray and Garland continued to dominate the court with total control to push the team to its fifth win this season. The Lady Blue Tornado surged in the third quarter, with Garland posting six of the 15 points.
On Friday night, Paducah Tilghman will compete against Graves County at Otis Dinning Gymnasium. The St. Mary Lady Vikings will meet with the McCracken County Lady Mustangs at home on Thursday.
PTHS: D. Gray 18, M. Smith 13, D. Garland 8, J. Reed 6, M. Carruthers 4, A. Coffie 2, C. Roberts 2. FIELD GOALS: 25 (D. Gray 7, M. Smith 6, D. Garland 4, J. Reed 3, M. Carruther 2, A. Coffie, V. Wheeler, C. Roberts). 3-POINTERS: 0. FREE THROWS: 5/8. RECORD: 5-0.
ST. MARY: K. Burrus 7, O. Lorch 7, V. Becker 3, C. Fleming 3, K. O’Neill 2, E. Roof 2. FIELD GOALS: 7 (O. Lorch 2, K. Burrus 2, V. Becker, C. Fleming, K. O’Neill, E. Roof). 3-POINTER: 1 (O. Lorch). FREE THROWS: 5/14. RECORD: 2-5.
