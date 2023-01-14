The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Russellville Panthers at the Paducah Middle School gymnasium on Friday night. The Blue Tornado defeated the Panthers with a 56-40 finale.
Paducah Tilghman senior Mian Shaw led all scorers in the victory with 19 points, going 3-for-4 at the free throw line.
“We want to win more games than we’ve won overall, but we’ve lost a couple and recently against Calloway,” head coach Greg Overstreet said. “Calloway was a big game for us, but they outplayed us in the fourth quarter. So we’re trying to win some more games. We needed this game, so we didn’t have 10 game layoff.”
The Panthers struck first, but Shaw quickly retaliated with a layup to tie it at 2-2. After that, the quarter moved with vigor, with both teams moving back and forth on the court, keeping each other from running away early. The two teams remained tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Scoring for the Blue Tornado in the first quarter was evenly spread between Shaw, freshman Miles Woodfork, and senior Caleb Payne. Woodfork led PTHS with five points heading into the second quarter.
“We think everything is going okay, we’ve had a few injuries and some guys missing,” Overstreet said. “Hopefully, we can get everyone healthy and back in the lineup.”
Without senior Jayvion Powell on the court, the Blue Tornado have relied heavily on other moving parts of their roster, which includes junior James Harris. Harris finished behind Shaw in scoring, collecting 10 points for the Blue Tornado.
At halftime, Paducah Tilghman led over Russellville 21-17 and kept the lead throughout the second half. The Blue Tornado outscored the Panthers 20-12 in the third quarter with helpful 3-pointers from Woodfork and Harris. Shaw commanded the court in the quarter against Russellville, posting nine points.
The Blue Tornado continued to command against Russellville in the fourth quarter, with Harris and Shaw leading the pack. The Panthers ran into foul trouble, with Paducah Tilghman benefiting at the free-throw line. Woodfork, Harris, and Shaw took trips to the line, pushing the PTHS score into the 50-point level. Despite attempts from the Panthers, the team could not break Tilghman’s defense late in the contest.
The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado will travel to Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena next Friday night to battle against crosstown rival McCracken County. The contest will be the first matchup between the two programs since the Second District Championship on February 22, 2022, when the Tornado defeated the Mustangs in a 50-47 victory. The win against McCracken County was the first for Tilghman since 2016.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 56, RUSSELLVILLE 40
RUSSELLVILLE 11 6 12 11 — 40
PAD TILGHMAN 11 10 20 5 — 56
RUSSELLVILLE: N. Woodard 12, O. McKeage 11, E. McMurry 5, J. Russell 5, A. Woodard 5, L. Steele 2. FIELD GOALS: 12/22 (O. McKeage 4, N. Woodard 3, A. Woodard 2, L. Steele, J. Russell, E. McMurry). 3-POINTERS: 4/15 (N. Woodard 2, O. McKeage, J. Russell). FREE THROWS: 4/5. RECORD: 5-10.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: M. Shaw 19, J. Harris 10, M. Woodfork 9, C. Payne 6, O. Williams 5, A. Wilkins 3, L. McMullen 2, J. Campbell 2. FIELD GOALS: 17/28 (M. Shaw 8, C. Payne 3, O. Williams 2, J. Campbell, J. Harris, M. Woodfork, L. McMullen). 3-POINTERS: 5/15 (M. Woodfork 2, J. Harris 2, A. Wilkins). FREE THROWS: 7/12. RECORD: 13-5.
