The Second District tournament wrapped up on Saturday evening with the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado facing off against the Community Christian Academy Warriors in St. Mary's gymnasium for a spot in the District Championship.
Paducah Tilghman defeated the Warriors, 83-64, to face off against the McCracken County Mustangs in the Second District Championship.
The Blue Tornado kicked off the night with Mian Shaw leading the pack, dominating the court with two 3-pointers in the first quarter. Tragen Arthur, Jayvion Powell, and DiAvian Bradley also contributed to the 18-point quarter for Tilghman.
Community Christian Academy's Prince Kahnplaye, Jamison Smith, and Tyson Winsett played vital roles in the first quarter for the Warriors. Kahnplaye and Smith shot dazzling 3-pointers, giving their team 11-points, keeping Tilghman's lead from swelling early in the game.
Despite attempts from CCA and the loss of Winsett due to an in-game injury in the second quarter, Paducah Tilghman's lead grew significantly in the second quarter. Shaw continued to show off his natural ability to command the court with grace and determination. As a result, the Blue Tornado earned a 17-point, 40-23 lead by halftime.
Paducah Tilghman's momentum never shifted, even when CCA's point deficit decreased in the third quarter, chopping the Tornado lead down to nine as the fourth quarter began.
Shaw, Powell, and Arthur had complete control in the final quarter of the night, continuing to find themselves at the free-throw line. Arthur went four-for-four at the line, while teammate Shaw went six-for-six in the game. Tilghman went on to earn 29 points in the quarter, pushing their lead by 19-points as the final buzzer sounded.
For Community Christian, Smith, Jonathan Chesnut, Ahmed Dee, and Kahnplaye left nothing on the court in their final game of the season, scoring a total of 19 points in the fourth and giving their fans glee with each basket.
Paducah Tilghman's Shaw had a team-high of 30 points, with 12 coming from 3-pointers. Powell finished right behind with 28 points, six coming from threes. Arthur collected 10 points, Bradley with six, Landon Fitzgerald with four, Chase Patterson with three, and James Harris with two points.
Community Christian Academy's Kahnplaye finished his final game of the season with a team-high of 23 points, 12 coming from 3-point shots. Smith finished with 18 points, Wilson with nine, Dee with six, and Chestnut and Winsett collected four apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.