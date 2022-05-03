On Tuesday night, the Paducah Tilghman baseball program earned their 20th win in the 2021 Second District tournament rematch against the visiting St. Mary Vikings at Brooks Stadium. Paducah Tilghman is now 1-1 in district play after the 11-1 win.
The night kicked off with Caleb Payne on the bump for the Blue Tornado, with flashbacks of the district game on everyone’s mind as Payne pitched in the team’s final game last season, falling to St. Mary. Only this time, Payne went on to earn the win in five innings.
St. Mary’s Cade Fleming knocked a leadoff single on a line drive to left field, quickly stealing second against Paducah Tilghman as Brett Haas was at the plate. With an RBI single from Haas, Fleming scored the night’s first run. The momentum was thriving for St. Mary as Landon Durbin singled to center field, advancing Haas to second.
However, Haas was left stranded as Luke Heath grounded into a one-out fielder’s choice, where Durbin was out advancing to second base. The third out came as Landre Smiles flew out to the left fielder Jack James to end the inning.
Paducah Tilghman (20-4) did not waste any time with their potent offense looming in the bottom half of the first inning. As Clayton Pickard worked the mound for St. Mary, Gage Griggs drew a walk on five pitches.
The Vikings were able to get the first out with the next batter as Levin East grounded out to shortstop Haas. However, during East’s at-bat, the speedster Griggs stole second base without question. St. Mary (12-5) quickly grabbed two outs, but the Blue Tornado did not go down without a fight and three runs.
Gunner Massey singled, scoring Griggs to tie 1-1. Massey stole second before a pitch hit Devin Kiebler to give the Blue Tornado runners at first and second with two outs. Payne drew a walk to load the bases. Paducah Tilghman took a 2-1 lead as a pitch hit Braden Douglas, allowing courtesy runner Burke Waggoner to score. The inning ended without further damage as James flew out to right.
Payne worked an easy inning in the top of the second. The junior induced two groundouts and one strikeout to get his team back in the dugout to try and produce more runs.
Despite a leadoff single by Griggs, the inning went quickly for St. Mary. For the first out, East flew out to the center-fielder Fleming. The second out came as the Vikings picked off Griggs between second and third base, eventually tagged out by Luke Heath. And then, Zion LaGrone grounded out to the first baseman Durbin to end the inning.
Things continued to favor the Blue Tornado as Leyton Patterson reached first on a catcher’s interference called by the umpire. Then, after two quick outs of James and Patterson advancing to second base, Griggs scored on an error by Pickard before East drew a walk.
A single by LaGrone and a double by Massey gave the Blue Tornado a big 6-1 lead over the Vikings. An RBI single by Devin Kiebler made it 7-1 before St. Mary changed pitchers, bringing in Caden Cobb.
Paducah Tilghman clinched their 20th win by the bottom half of the fifth inning, starting with a single by Patterson. A walk of James and an RBI single from Griggs, who went 3-for-3, made it 8-1. Another walk by East loaded the bases with zero outs. Next, James scored as LaGrone drew another walk for the Blue Tornado.
The first out came as Massey’s sacrifice fly scored Griggs to make it 10-1. The next batter, Devin Kiebler, grounded out as East and LaGrone were held in scoring position. An RBI single by Payne ended the game as East scored to make it 11-1.
Payne earned the win on 69 pitches, allowing four hits, one run, one walk, and struck out three of the 21 batters that he faced.
Pickard took the loss for St. Mary. The junior worked over three innings, allowing six hits, seven runs, four walks, and struck out one on 71 pitches.
Cobb appeared in one inning, relieving Pickard. He allowed four hits, four runs, and three walks.
The two teams will meet again on Thursday night at St. Mary’s field to complete their regular-season district games against each other. The two teams have one last contest against the third team in the Second District, McCracken County (21-5). Both Paducah Tilghman (May 11) and St. Mary (May 10) will host the Mustangs next week at their home fields.
Tilghman 11,
St. Mary 1
St. Mary 1 0 0 0 0 XX — 1-4-3
Paducah Tilghman 3 0 0 4 4 XX — 11-10-1
WP: C Payne; LP: C Pickard
2B: PTHS — G Massey
TB: SM — C Fleming 1, J Willett 1, B Haas 1, L Durbin 1; PTHS — G Griggs 3, G Massey 3, C Payne 2, D Kiebler 1, L Patterson 1, Z LaGrone 1
HBP: SM — B Haas; PTHS — B Douglas, D Kiebler, L Patterson
RECORDS: St. Mary (12-5); Paducah Tilghman (20-4)
