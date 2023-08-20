On Saturday, the 10th Annual Rumble on the River returned to the First Region, with the McCracken County Mustangs hosting the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at Marquette Stadium. With a 42-7 victory, the Blue Tornado continued the program's dominance over McCracken County, taking seven of the 10 contests, winning five straight against the Mustangs.

With a packed house, the Blue Tornado struck first with a four-yard touchdown by sophomore Demarkus Wilson on a handoff. Senior Shep Esper's PAT was successful, putting Paducah Tilghman up 7-0 at the 7:06 minute mark in the opening quarter. Despite a solid opening quarter from the Mustangs defense, PTHS added on with 2:32 left courtesy of junior Jack James passing to junior Joshua Campbell for a complete 16-yard touchdown to push their lead to 14-0.

