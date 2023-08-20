On Saturday, the 10th Annual Rumble on the River returned to the First Region, with the McCracken County Mustangs hosting the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at Marquette Stadium. With a 42-7 victory, the Blue Tornado continued the program's dominance over McCracken County, taking seven of the 10 contests, winning five straight against the Mustangs.
With a packed house, the Blue Tornado struck first with a four-yard touchdown by sophomore Demarkus Wilson on a handoff. Senior Shep Esper's PAT was successful, putting Paducah Tilghman up 7-0 at the 7:06 minute mark in the opening quarter. Despite a solid opening quarter from the Mustangs defense, PTHS added on with 2:32 left courtesy of junior Jack James passing to junior Joshua Campbell for a complete 16-yard touchdown to push their lead to 14-0.
With James commanding the field as quarterback in the second quarter, the Blue Tornado were unstoppable offensively. James passed to senior Banks Lafont for the third touchdown in the contest for 11 yards at the 11:10 mark. Esper's PAT moved Tilghman to a 21-0 lead while McCracken County continued to adjust. Two more touchdowns came in the quarter for PTHS, James working at the helm, passing to Campbell and Lafont.
Campbell's touchdown at the 03:59 mark was for 37 yards, while Lafont's came with 19 seconds left for 19 yards. Paducah Tilghman worked aggressively and successfully, pushing ahead to 35-0 before halftime over the Mustangs.
During the third quarter, Paducah Tilghman scored one touchdown as James passed to junior Martels Carter Jr. for a 65-yard touchdown. Esper was flawless with PATs, making it 42-0 at 7:28.
The Blue Tornado kept the Mustangs silenced until the fourth quarter with five minutes left to play. Sophomore quarterback Maddox O'Neal passed to junior Cooper Falconite for a complete 18-yard touchdown. The PAT kick by senior Sebastian Hutchins was successful, allowing McCracken County to get on the scoreboard in the crosstown classic.
The 42-7 score stood, allowing Paducah Tilghman to claim the contest as the team celebrated with the annual trophy. After the celebrations, McCracken County and Tilghman students gathered in the center of the field at the 50-yard line to pray, sharing sportsmanship before leaving Marquette Stadium.
James had a successful night for Paducah Tilghman. The junior made 18 completed passes on 29 attempts with one interception, five touchdowns, and 313 yards passing. For McCracken County, O'Neal made 11 complete passes on 20 attempts with one interception, one touchdown, and 93 yards passing.
The Blue Tornado (1-0) will travel to Graves County on August 25. The program will host longtime rival Mayfield on September 1 for the season's home opener at McRight Field. The Mustangs (0-1) will travel to Apollo on August 25 and remain on the road until September 15, when McCracken County returns to Marquette Stadium.
