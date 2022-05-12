On Wednesday night, the Paducah Tilghman baseball program celebrated 105 years while hosting McCracken County’s baseball team at the historic Brooks Stadium. With notable alumni returning to the stadium they once called home, it was a bittersweet night.
“105 years of baseball, that pretty much says it all right there,” former Paducah Tilghman head baseball coach Bob Troutman said. “I used to tell my players that Tilghman has a tradition every year. When Tilghman walks on that field, other teams will look up. The program has a tradition for having great baseball.”
The tradition has carried on through the years, from notable players reaching Major League Baseball and playing overseas in international leagues. And that is what current head coach Tremayne Donald wants to instill in his current team that sits 24-5 this season.
Before the game, the former player and current father of two Tilghman players, Kevin Kiebler, announced the plan to recognize the alumni in front of the standing-room-only crowd at the stadium.
“It means a great deal because I watched Paducah Tilghman play at Jetton School when it was known as Augusta Tilghman while growing up,” former player Rick Hurst said. “Being able to do something like this is very enjoyable, and see some of the people who were here when I was here.”
Hurst said his fondest memory came during the state tournament in 1964.
“We didn’t do good, but going two out of three years was something to remember,” Hurst said.
“The (program) has increased, and they’ve got some talented players ready to come out and play. From what I understand, Tremayne Donald is doing a good job, and hopefully, the talent will keep coming.”
Kiebler, who began planning this event, has hopes to continue the tradition with the former players and current players. A bond between the Blue Tornado brotherhood will remain strong for the rest of the school’s history.
