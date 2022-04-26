The Paducah Tilghman baseball program earned the Kentucky 2A State Championship title in Owensboro on Saturday night for the second straight year. The Blue Tornado clinched the victory over Lawrence County, 14-2, at Shifley Park and brought the hardware home to Paducah Tilghman, making history for the baseball program.
“The thing is, I’m a Tilghman guy, and I love my school,” head coach Tremayne Donald said. “What we did this weekend has nothing to do with baseball. It has something to do with Paducah Tilghman. We did something special for Paducah Tilghman.”
A week before the tournament started, Paducah Tilghman traveled to Bowling Green but did not have the success that Coach Donald would have liked. At the time, Prep Baseball Report Kentucky and KHSBCA ranked the Blue Tornado at No. 1 in front of Trinity Louisville (19-2), McCracken County (18-3), St. Xavier (20-4), Owensboro Catholic (15-4).
“We had not been playing our best baseball,” Donald said. “We were ranked No. 1 a week or two ago before going to Bowling Green, and we put up an egg. So I wasn’t very happy, and it was a week before we were set to play in the 2A State Tournament.”
Despite returning home without a win while in Bowling Green, the Blue Tornado continued to work to step to the plate and get the job done for Coach Donald and Paducah Tilghman High School. The losses against Bowling Green (16-5) and Warren East (15-7) were in the rear view mirror as PTHS prepared for the Kentucky 2A.
“My kids showed up, and they competed, doing everything they needed to secure the championship for Paducah Tilghman, which made me happy. It made me happy because I coach for Paducah Tilghman; I don’t coach for anybody else.”
With the iconic Tilghman lettering across their jersey, the boys in blue kicked off the tournament by defeating Union County, 9-2, despite a shortened game due to inclement weather. Paducah Tilghman met with the Calloway County Lakers on April 16 and beat them, 3-1.
As the Blue Tornado advanced, the competition continued to get more challenging, but Tilghman, in all the team’s aggressive spirit, did not stand down. Instead, a sea of blue took a trip to Owensboro on April 22 to claim the title of Kentucky 2A State Champion for a consecutive season.
“It meant a lot to me and our team, Coach Donald and Paducah Tilghman,” senior Gage Griggs said. “This is something that the program has never done before.”
Griggs, who will graduate next month and head to Austin Peay to continue his baseball career, went 6-for-10 offensively during the tournament. The speedster shortstop stole four bases and collected two doubles in his appearances.
“I kept the same approach at the plate that I have all year,” Griggs said. “We faced some of the best pitching we have all year, so I tried not to do too much and just square the ball up.”
In addition to his performance during the tournament, Griggs leads his team with 30 hits in the maturing season. He has 19 RBIs, five doubles, two triples, one home run, and 11 walks for a .484 batting average. He is also tied with fellow senior John Kiebler for leading the team in stolen bases with 18.
“The win this weekend was an all-around team effort,” Levin East said. “Everyone on the team was doing their job and having fun. Our defense was making plays behind the pitching, and our offense was on point.”
East, a magician on the mound, earned the All-Tournament MVP title for his performance throughout the tournament. East leads his team in wins on the mound this season, boasting a 4-1 record in 28.2 innings. He has allowed 17 hits, 16 runs, 10 earned, and 15 walks while striking out 34 for an ERA of 2.44.
“Even in tight situations, we never laid down. I pitched a really good championship game,” East said. “I knew they were a good hitting team, so I kept the ball down and promoted ground balls.”
Alongside his magic on the mound, East has collected 14 hits, 14 RBIs, one triple, one home run, and nine walks for a .269 batting average.
“The best part about the game was coming out with a 5-0 lead,” East said. “I pitched behind a huge lead early on and kept it throughout the game. I’m proud of us, and we’re ready to keep going.”
While East pitched with a generous amount of run support, his dominance on the mound kept Lawrence County at bay. The junior threw six innings, allowing three hits, two runs (one earned), and walked four while striking out eight. In his appearance, he posted a 1.17 ERA.
Paducah Tilghman’s Griggs, East, junior Devin Kiebler, and senior Zion LaGrone were named to the All-Tournament team after the team made the final out and was awarded the championship trophy.
“It felt great to share the All-Tournament team honor with those three teammates,” Griggs said. “It was a team effort all weekend, and they played a huge role in our success.”
It was a core memory for Coach Donald in the championship game, a man who once donned the Blue Tornado jersey himself. His Tilghman team collected 12 hits and 13 RBIs in the game. Including two doubles by Gunner Massey and Devin Kiebler and one triple by John Kiebler.
“During the championship game, I was sitting on a bucket, and after we made the last out, Brad Wallace tried to get me off the bucket,” Donald said. “He forced me to get off the bucket, and I was so emotional because, as a coach, you dream of winning a championship. And to win back-to-back, our kids did that. They did it, and it was emotional for me.”
Paducah Tilghman will head to Edward Jones Field on Thursday, April 28, to meet with their crosstown rival McCracken County for the Second District matchup.
