On Friday night, the rivalry continued between the Mayfield Cardinals and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at the historic McRight Field. For the first time since September 23, 2005, the Blue Tornado defeated Mayfield with a 35-28 victory, breaking the Cardinals’ boisterous win streak in the rivalry.

“What we have to remember is, we haven’t been chasing this win because we chase every win, and every Friday night we want to win,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “The build-up is with the community. Everyone in blue did their job when faced with adversity. They stood up, and that’s the difference between us tonight and us since I’ve been here.”

