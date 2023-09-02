On Friday night, the rivalry continued between the Mayfield Cardinals and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado at the historic McRight Field. For the first time since September 23, 2005, the Blue Tornado defeated Mayfield with a 35-28 victory, breaking the Cardinals’ boisterous win streak in the rivalry.
“What we have to remember is, we haven’t been chasing this win because we chase every win, and every Friday night we want to win,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “The build-up is with the community. Everyone in blue did their job when faced with adversity. They stood up, and that’s the difference between us tonight and us since I’ve been here.”
Paducah Tilghman struck first with a 24-yard touchdown by senior Amari Williams with 4:15 left in the first quarter. The PAT by senior Shep Esper was successful, giving the Blue Tornado a 7-0 lead over the Cardinals. The Blue Tornado silenced Mayfield’s offense, being the first team this season to keep the Cardinals scoreless in the opening quarter.
“(Mayfield) is a great football team,” Thompson said. “Coach Joe (Morris) and his coaching staff do great with those guys. They will be a force to be reckoned with come playoff time, but we’re a good football team too, and people will have to see us.”
The Cardinals answered courtesy of Max Hoover in the second quarter, tying it up 7-7 with 5:59 left to play. However, Tilghman’s Martels Carter Jr. kept the Blue Tornado ahead with a 60-yard touchdown to make it 14-7 with 5:15 left before halftime.
With 0:36 left, Jack James moved the score to 21-14 with a touchdown and a successful PAT by Esper. The score remained at halftime, with the atmosphere at McRight Field unmatched.
In the second half, Paducah Tilghman opened with a recovery on a Mayfield fumble. On the play, James found Carter for the touchdown to lead 28-14 with 10:25 left in the third quarter.
Despite being down, Mayfield’s Mehki Dumas tied the game at 28-28 from 3-yards out with less than five minutes in the quarter.
Demarkus Wilson finalized the victory with a touchdown for Paducah Tilghman with 11:18 left in the contest. The last chance for the Cardinals came with 3:15 left. However, Zane Cartwright’s pass was picked off by Darionte Ragsdale to keep the momentum moving forward for the Blue Tornado.
Paducah Tilghman will travel to Henderson County next Friday for week four of play, while the Mayfield Cardinals will host the McCracken County Mustangs (2-1) at War Memorial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.