On Thursday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado bounced back at Brooks Stadium in their final game of the regular season. While hosting the Graves County Eagles, Paducah Tilghman wrapped up the regular season with a 6-4 win over the Eagles ahead of district tournaments.

Gunner Massey threw a complete seven-inning game to grab his fourth win this season. The junior hurler allowed four hits, four runs (two earned), and walked one while striking out four of 30 batters.

