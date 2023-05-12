On Thursday night, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado bounced back at Brooks Stadium in their final game of the regular season. While hosting the Graves County Eagles, Paducah Tilghman wrapped up the regular season with a 6-4 win over the Eagles ahead of district tournaments.
Gunner Massey threw a complete seven-inning game to grab his fourth win this season. The junior hurler allowed four hits, four runs (two earned), and walked one while striking out four of 30 batters.
Graves County’s Hayden Alexander took the loss for the Eagles. Alexander worked five innings, allowing seven hits, six runs (five earned), and walking two while striking out four of 23.
In the last matchup, the Blue Tornado took an 8-0 victory over Graves County. However, in this contest, the Eagles came out in the first inning, plating four runs.
Drake Defreitas drew a six-pitch walk to kick things off before Cole Katzman reached on an error by Paducah Tilghman on his bunt, allowing Defreitas to move into scoring position at second base. Drew Hayden’s fielder’s choice allowed all three Eagles to be safe.
An RBI single by Coby Mullins moved the score to 2-0 as Defreitas and Katzman scored, allowing Hayden to move to second base. Hayden Thompson singled on a ground ball to load the bases for Graves County before Alexander flew out to center, giving Hayden room to score after tagging up. With two outs, Landon Curd singled on a fly ball, allowing Mullins to make it 4-0 before Tilghman ended Graves County’s threat.
The Blue Tornado answered in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Jalen Seay singled on a bunt, scoring on an RBI double from Levin East to make it 4-1. The next batter, Massey, grounded out, allowing East to advance into scoring position at third. The senior third baseman, East, scored on a passed ball to make it 4-2 before Caleb Payne grounded out to end the inning.
Massey controlled the top of the second inning, inducing three consecutive ground outs, facing three batters on nine pitches.
The score favored the Eagles until the bottom of the fourth inning when Paducah Tilghman took a 5-4 lead. East led off with a six-pitch walk before Massey ripped a loud fly ball double to center field, allowing East to make it a one-run ballgame. The next batter, Payne, singled, sending Massey home to tie it at 4-4 with no outs. However, Graves County got one with a fly-out from Burke Waggoner. With two outs, Payne scored by stealing home to move the Tornado to a 5-4 lead ahead of the inning-ending with a fly out Anias Nunn.
The Blue Tornado added one more in the bottom fifth inning. Devin Kiebler led off with a double ahead of Seay’s single on a bunt down the third base line. The next batter, East, singled on a ground ball but became the first out of the inning while advancing to second base. Kiebler scored on the play, making it 6-4.
The score remained despite Defreitas ripping a double in the top of the seventh inning with one out. However, the contest ended with Defreitas stranded as Paducah Tilghman ended the inning and snagged the win.
The Blue Tornado will meet with the St. Mary Vikings in the first round of the Second District tournament on Monday at McCracken County’s Edward Jones Field. The winner will advance to the championship game on Tuesday night against the Mustangs. After that, the Mustangs and district runner-up will head to the First Region tournament looking to punch a ticket to the 2023 KHSAA State Baseball Tournament at the University of Kentucky next month.
The Eagles will face the winner between the Mayfield Cardinals and Ballard Memorial Bombers at Graves County High School in the Third District tournament on Tuesday. The Eagles and the district runner-up will also head to the First Region tournament looking for a trip to the state tournament in Lexington.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 6, GRAVES COUNTY 4GCHS 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 4-4-0
PTHS 2 0 0 3 1 0 X — 6-7-3
WP: G. Massey; LP: H. Alexander
2B: GCHS — D. Defreitas; PTHS — L. East, D. Kiebler, G. Massey
TB: GCHS — D. Defreitas 2, H. Thompson 1, C. Mullins 1, L. Curd 1; L. East 3, J. Seay 2, D. Kiebler 2, G. Massey 2, C. Payne 1
SB: PTHS — J. James, C. Payne
E: PTHS — J. Seay, G. Massey
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (18-9); Graves County (16-13)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.