All eyes were on McRight Field on Friday night as the Paducah Tilghman Tornado hosted the undefeated Trigg County Wildcats. With a perfect record on the line and the Blue Tornado searching for a win after three consecutive losses, the two programs were ready for battle as they took the field under the bright lights.
With heroics from Jack James, Jordauyn White, and JoeAvion Starks, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado toppled the Wildcats, 43-10. The win pushed Tilghman to a 3-3 record, handing Trigg County the first loss of the season.
“Happy to get back in the win column. We came out kind of slow but got it rolling after making a few adjustments,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “The kids locked in and got the job done. The kids responded to a little adversity, and that’s what you like to see as a coach. Hopefully, we can build on this and keep getting better.”
The first quarter was a slow start for both Paducah Tilghman (3-3) and Trigg County. Neither team could find bearings until the three-minute mark in the quarter. After that, the Blue Tornado ran for 20-yards, showing off the team’s speed and agility for a touchdown.
The PAT by Nolan Waller was successful, giving PTHS a 7-0 lead. However, Trigg County’s Jacob Wease remained stoic as he has all season, pushing through a sea of Tilghman blue as the first quarter came to a close.
At the 10:45 mark in the second quarter, Trigg County senior Kelsey Parham ran for 3-yards for a Wildcat touchdown. The kick by senior Olivia Noffsinger was successful, tying it at 7-7 and leaving spectators on both sides of McRight Field to wonder which titan football team would come out on top as time ticked away.
Trigg County (6-1) took a 10-7 with a 27-yard field goal by Noffsinger. However, James had other plans for Paducah Tilghman, looking to snag the Blue Tornado’s first win since August 26 at Graves County.
With five minutes left in the first half, a pass by James to JoeAvion Starks made for a dazzling 38-yard touchdown. Waller’s clutch footwork and skill with the extra point made it 14-10, favoring Paducah Tilghman.
The score remained as halftime arrived, allowing the two teams to regroup and discuss a plan of attack. Meanwhile, on McRight, the Band of Blue performed, giving spectators and Tilghman faithful, which included the PTHS Class of 1997 in attendance, an entertaining show.
The Blue Tornado did not waste time in the third quarter, with White running for 21-yards at the 10:51 mark. After his touchdown, White wasn’t finished scoring, earning a successful two-point conversion, making it 22-10. Paducah Tilghman continued to inch closer to victory as the clock moved to the eight-minute mark as White ran for a 10-yard touchdown.
In addition, the successful PAT by Waller pushed it almost out of reach for Trigg County as the scoreboard glowed 29-10, favoring Tilghman.
A mere three minutes later, White continued to shine with another touchdown. This time, the senior ran for 78-yards. The dynamic duo of White and Waller gave Paducah Tilghman a 36-10 lead in the third quarter.
The final blow for Trigg County came with nine minutes left to play as James passed to Joemari Starks for a 41-yard touchdown. Once again, Waller’s kick was good to make it 43-10.
Although both teams continued to battle as time ticked away in the fourth quarter, neither was successful in adding to their scoreboard tally.
Paducah Tilghman will travel to Paris, TN, next Friday to tackle Henry County, while Trigg County will return home to host Webster County on October 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.