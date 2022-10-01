All eyes were on McRight Field on Friday night as the Paducah Tilghman Tornado hosted the undefeated Trigg County Wildcats. With a perfect record on the line and the Blue Tornado searching for a win after three consecutive losses, the two programs were ready for battle as they took the field under the bright lights.

With heroics from Jack James, Jordauyn White, and JoeAvion Starks, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado toppled the Wildcats, 43-10. The win pushed Tilghman to a 3-3 record, handing Trigg County the first loss of the season.

