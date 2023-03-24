Despite the weather canceling many games across the First Region, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado baseball program returned to Brooks Stadium, with the varsity team playing early ahead of inclement weather. The Blue Tornado played host to Ballard Memorial on Thursday night with a 4-1 defeat over the Bombers.
Paducah Tilghman’s Gunner Massey threw over five innings for the Blue Tornado. Earning the victory, Massey struck out nine and walked one while allowing zero hits and one run on 77 pitches.
Massey started the top of the first inning by striking out the side on 12 pitches to get his Blue Tornado team back in the dugout with a hot offense approaching. With one out in the bottom of the first, Jalen Seay doubled on a fly ball to center field and later scored on an error by Ballard Memorial’s catcher Hunner Bealmear.
With a 1-0 lead, Massey continued to dominate on the mound for Paducah Tilghman, keeping the Bomber offense at bay in the top of the second inning with the junior righty only facing three batters. In the bottom half of the inning, Landon Hideg singled to right field with two outs, but the next batter, Anias Nunn’s fielder’s choice, ended the inning.
Ballard Memorial had its first base runner at the top of the third, with a pitch hitting Jacob Irvin. With two outs in the inning, Tilghman catcher Devin Kiebler hurled the ball to Nunn at short, beating Irvin in his attempt at stealing second base. The top of the third ended on the base paths.
The remainder of Paducah Tilghman’s runs came in the bottom of the third inning when Levin East kicked off with a single to center field on the second pitch of the home half. Although Seay grounded out for the first out, East’s speed allowed him to advance to third base and directly into scoring position. Kiebler’s ground out held East at third before Massey singled to right field, moving the score to 2-0.
The third inning continued as Caleb Payne drew a walk with Massey’s courtesy runner Braden Douglas stealing second base. Douglas and Payne scored on an RBI single by Burke Waggoner to right field to make it 4-0.
Tilghman’s no-hit bid lasted until the top of the sixth inning when Cole Owens singled on a line drive to left field, allowing Hunter Collins to score from second base. Unfortunately, the momentum for the Bombers was cut short as Owens was tagged out while advancing to second base to end the inning. With Collins being the last batter Massey faced, the run went under his final line for the night.
Brendan Mira appeared in relief of Massey for the sixth and seventh innings. The freshman struck out one and allowed one hit while facing four batters in the contest to collect the save.
East, Nunn, Hideg, Seay, Waggoner, Kiebler, and Massey each tallied one hit for the Blue Tornado. Cole Owens went 1-for-3 for Ballard Memorial.
Konnor Myatt took the loss for Ballard Memorial. The junior hurl worked over five innings on the bump, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out three.
Irvin appeared in relief of Myatt, throwing one inning out of the bullpen and striking out two of the four batters faced on 13 pitches.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 4, BALLARD MEMORIAL 1
BMHS 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1-1-2
PTHS 1 0 3 0 0 0 X — 4-7-0
WP: G. Massey; LP: K. Myatt; S: B. Mira
TB: BMHS — C. Owens 1; PTHS — J. Seay 2, A. Nunn 1, B. Waggoner 1, L. Hideg 1, G. Massey 1, D. Kiebler 1, L. East 1
HBP: BMHS — K. Myatt, J. Irvin
SB: PTHS — B. Waggoner 3, B. Douglas, D. Kiebler, L. East
CS: BHMS — J. Irvin; PTHS — A. Nunn, H. James
RECORDS: Ballard Memorial (2-2); Paducah Tilghman (3-1)
