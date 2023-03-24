Despite the weather canceling many games across the First Region, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado baseball program returned to Brooks Stadium, with the varsity team playing early ahead of inclement weather. The Blue Tornado played host to Ballard Memorial on Thursday night with a 4-1 defeat over the Bombers.

Paducah Tilghman’s Gunner Massey threw over five innings for the Blue Tornado. Earning the victory, Massey struck out nine and walked one while allowing zero hits and one run on 77 pitches.

