Burke Waggoner

Paducah Tilghman’s Burke Waggoner dominates on the bump, earning the 12-2 victory over the visiting Union City Golden Tornadoes at Edward Jones Field. Waggoner threw five innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out three. The junior went 3-for-3 at the dish with one RBI and two runs.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Monday, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado traveled to McCracken County’s Edward Jones Field to battle against the visiting Union City Golden Tornadoes. The bats for Paducah Tilghman came alive in the 12-2 victory with 12 hits for the Blue Tornado.

Burke Waggoner earned the victory for the Blue Tornado, throwing five innings. The junior allowed four hits and two runs while striking out three and allowing zero walks on 50 pitches.

