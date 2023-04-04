On Monday, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado traveled to McCracken County’s Edward Jones Field to battle against the visiting Union City Golden Tornadoes. The bats for Paducah Tilghman came alive in the 12-2 victory with 12 hits for the Blue Tornado.
Burke Waggoner earned the victory for the Blue Tornado, throwing five innings. The junior allowed four hits and two runs while striking out three and allowing zero walks on 50 pitches.
Paducah Tilghman jumped on the board first in the bottom half of the first inning with the assistance of Devin Kiebler, Gunner Massey, and courtesy runner Hank James. With two outs, Kiebler hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the Golden Tornadoes before Massey singled to short, beating the throw. Next, Kiebler’s courtesy runner Hank James scored on a wild pitch before a strikeout of Caleb Payne ended the inning.
The Blue Tornado added two more in the home half of the second inning to make it 3-0. Paducah Tilghman snagged back-to-back singles by Waggoner and Braden Douglas. However, Jack James grounded into a fielder’s choice for the first out as Douglas attempted to advance to second from first. The next batter, Anias Nunn, flew out to center field, as head coach Tremayne Donald held courtesy runner Landon Hideg and Jack James at third and second on the throw into the infield.
Levin East’s RBI single allowed Hideg and Jack James to score, but the Tilghman momentum ended with a flyout by Jalen Seay to finish the bottom of the second inning.
Union City threatened at the top of the third inning, posting two runs to make it a one-run ballgame. However, Paducah Tilghman broke up the Golden Tornadoes’ rally, with Kiebler throwing out Barrett Cox in the attempt to steal second base.
Tilghman added runs in the bottom of the third and again in the fifth inning when things began to unravel for Union City. With one out in the home half of the fifth, Payne, Waggoner, and Douglas hit three back-to-back singles. Payne scored on Douglas’s ground ball to short, making it 5-2. Despite Jack James striking out, Waggoner scored on a wild pitch by Union City to make it 6-2 with two outs in the inning.
The score moved to 7-2 in the same inning as Douglas scored on a hit by Nunn, who reached on an error by Cox. However, East struck out to end the inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, Paducah Tilghman added five runs to induce the run rule in Kentucky. Massey singled on a fly ball to right field, allowing Seay to score and make it 8-2. The next batter, Payne, hit a ground ball and reached on an error, advancing to second base as Massey moved into scoring position at third. A five-pitch walk by Waggoner loaded the bases before Brendan Mira singled, allowing Payne and Waggoner to score, making it 11-2.
The inning continued with two outs as Landon Hinz and Hank James drew walks. With the bases loaded, Stone Crowe singled on a line drive to end the game, scoring Hideg to make it 12-2.
Landon Hauhe took the loss for Union City. Hauhe threw over five innings on the mound for the Golden Tornadoes, allowing 12 hits, 12 runs (seven earned), five walks, and struck out 10 Tilghman batters.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 12, UNION CITY 2
UCHS 0 0 2 0 0 0 X — 2-4-6
PTHS 1 2 1 0 3 5 X — 12-12-1
WP: B. Waggoner; LP: L. Hauhe
2B: UCHS — C. Chism, H. Searcy; PTHS — C. Payne
TB: UCHS — C. Chism 3, H. Searcy 2, B. Cox 1; PTHS — B. Waggoner 3, C. Payne 3, B. Douglas 2, G. Massey 2, S. Crowe 1, L. East 1, B. Mira 1
SB: UCHS — B. Cox; PTHS — J. Seay 3, B. Waggoner 2, A. Nunn 2, L. East, B. Douglas, L. Hinz, J. James, G. Massey
E: UCHS — B. Cox 4, T. Davis, L. Vincent; PTHS — A. Nunn
RECORDS: Paducah Tilghman (7-4); Union City (4-5)
