On Friday, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado traveled to Edward Jones Field to compete against the visiting Whitley County Colonels from the Thirteenth Region in the McCracken County spring break tournament. After a hard-fought battle, the Blue Tornado fell to the Whitley County Colonels with a 3-1 finish.

Levin East worked the bump for Paducah Tilghman in the loss. The senior threw a complete game and kept the Blue Tornado within striking distance while surrendering five hits and three runs (earned) while striking out 14 and giving up zero walks on 92 pitches.

