On Friday, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado traveled to Edward Jones Field to compete against the visiting Whitley County Colonels from the Thirteenth Region in the McCracken County spring break tournament. After a hard-fought battle, the Blue Tornado fell to the Whitley County Colonels with a 3-1 finish.
Levin East worked the bump for Paducah Tilghman in the loss. The senior threw a complete game and kept the Blue Tornado within striking distance while surrendering five hits and three runs (earned) while striking out 14 and giving up zero walks on 92 pitches.
Heading into the matchup, Whitley County came in with a 12-2 record, with only two losses coming from Ballard Louisville and Great Crossing. On Paducah Tilghman’s end, the team went in with an 8-4 win-loss record with losses against Peabody, Stevenson, Dyer County, and Apollo.
Despite back-to-back singles in the top of the first inning, Paducah Tilghman escaped the inning with East performing poetically, inducing a double play and strikeout to end the half.
East led off the bottom of the inning with a single to center field. His courtesy runner Braden Douglas advanced to second base but was caught in the attempt to steal third base. Although PTHS had runners on base, the team could not strike first before the inning concluded.
With two outs in the top of the second inning, the Colonels jumped on the board, plating three runs. Ronald Osborne started things for Whitley County with a single to right field before Andrew Stack and Dee Parker earned their spot on base by hit-by-pitches in back-to-back appearances. With the bases load, the next batter, Bryce Anderson, ripped an RBI double to center field, scoring Osborne, Stack, and Parker, who scored on the throw to make it 3-0.
Paducah Tilghman added a run on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning. East drew a walk with two outs, and Jalen Seay singled before Whitley County changed pitchers with Devin Kiebler at the dish. Courtesy runner Douglas stole home to make it 3-1 before Kiebler drew a walk. However, the Blue Tornado could not add on as Gunner Massey struck out to end the inning.
Despite efforts from both teams, neither plated another run in the contest, allowing Whitley County to return to Region 13 with another victory this season and keeping the Blue Tornado’s potent offense at bay for seven innings with three hits.
Anderson was the winning pitcher for the Colonels, throwing over four innings on the mound. The junior allowed two hits, one run (earned), and walked two while striking out five.
Mason Croley appeared in relief for Whitley County. The senior hurler threw over two innings, allowing one hit and one walk, and struck out two while denying Tilghman any runs.
WHITLEY COUNTY 3, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 1WCHS 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 — 3-5-2
PTHS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1-3-1
WP: B. Anderson; LP: L. East
TB: WCHS — B. Anderson 2, H. Wilson 1, G. Zehr 1, R. Osborne 1; PTHS — L. East 1, C. Payne 1, J. Seay 1
HBP: WCHS — D. Parker, A. Stack; PTHS — D. Kiebler, G. Massey
SB: WCHS — T. Rose 2, D. Parker; PTHS — H. James 3, G. Massey 2, J. Seay 2, S. Crowe, B. Douglas, L. East
E: WCHS — G. Zehr, R. Osborne; PTHS — S. Crowe
RECORDS: Whitley County (13-2); Paducah Tilghman (8-5)
