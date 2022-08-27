Malachi Rider

Paducah Tilghman’s Malachi Rider (7) gives the Blue Tornado a touchdown during the first quarter against Graves County on Friday night. The Blue Tornado defeated the Eagles, 25-7.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

In a sea of blue and white spectators, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Graves County Eagles at McRight Field on Friday night. Despite the slow start, the Blue Tornado defeated the Eagles with a 25-7 finish.

The win marked the first Blue Tornado (2-0) victory over Graves County since September 13, 2019.

