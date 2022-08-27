In a sea of blue and white spectators, the Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado hosted the visiting Graves County Eagles at McRight Field on Friday night. Despite the slow start, the Blue Tornado defeated the Eagles with a 25-7 finish.
The win marked the first Blue Tornado (2-0) victory over Graves County since September 13, 2019.
“First thing I got to do is speak on how tough of a team, how good a team Graves is. When you look at all that they lost, those coaches were able to make this team believe, and their toughness is unmatched,” Paducah Tilghman head coach Sean Thompson said. “Those kids are tough, they are playing both ways on the field all night, going through the cramps, and they go out and come right back in. They’re a great football team with a great coaching staff, so I have to top my hat to those guys.”
With Paducah Tilghman coming off a conquering victory over McCracken County and Graves County (0-2) searching for their first win this season, both programs displayed tensions and nerves early in the first quarter. While the Blue Tornado kicked off with a slow start, the Eagles moved the ball well and eventually scored the night’s first touchdown.
With 2:43 left in the first quarter, Graves County sophomore Kaden Gregory’s 5-yard touchdown sent the Eagles fan section into a cheerful eruption. The point after kick was successful, allowing the Eagles to take a 7-0 lead.
However, the lead did not last long as Paducah Tilghman junior Malachi Rider’s speed and agility allowed the Blue Tornado to earn a 1-yard touchdown. Senior Nolan Waller’s PAT was successful, tying the game at 7-7.
“To speak on the game and what it means to us, I said this is what the game was going to be on Sunday with the coaches and told the kids on Monday,” Thompson said. “We expected them to come and smack us in the mouth, and we had to make sure that we could respond, and we didn’t do a good job of that, and that’s my fault. Sometimes you’re trying to teach a lesson, and you don’t push things. But you know, at halftime, we were able to put it together. It’s probably something I should have done earlier in the week, but sometimes they learn better if they go through something.”
The score remained through the second quarter, despite attempts from both sides. However, as Thompson mentioned, the Blue Tornado was able to put the pieces together during halftime as the Band of Blue performed for fans from near and far away.
At the 10:48 mark in the third quarter, Paducah Tilghman senior Jordauyn White went on a 7-yard run for a touchdown. However, the Blue Tornado’s two-point conversation run by junior Darionte Ragsdale was no good. White’s touchdown pushed the PTHS lead to 13-7.
Before time ran out in the third quarter, White went on a 22-yard run to tack on for Paducah Tilghman. But, despite the attempt from sophomores Jack James and Joshua Campbell, the two-point conversion was no good, making the score 19-7.
The final blow toward Graves County came in the fourth quarter with 10:41 left to play. With a 5-yard run, Rider added another touchdown under his belt. Once again, however, the two-point conversion for PTHS was no good between James and junior JoeAvion Starks, resulting in the 25-7 final at McRight.
The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado will travel and face the program’s original rival Mayfield next Friday night. At the same time, Graves County will head to McCracken County, both programs searching for their first win this season.
