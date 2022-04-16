Friday night, Paducah Tilghman’s baseball and softball programs traveled for the Kentucky 2A — Section 1. The Blue Tornado found themselves in Madisonville, taking on the Union County Braves, while their female counterparts headed to Dixon for the matchup against the Union County Bravettes.
Both teams began play despite inclement weather and delays until lightning became an issue on both fields. The Lady Tornado made it to the bottom of the fifth inning, leading 13-4 before the weather delay started with bases loaded and two outs for senior Serenity McCoy at the plate.
Like the Lady Tornado, weather stalled the baseball game in the bottom of the fifth inning with Tilghman leading 9-2, zero outs, and junior Caleb Payne with a bat in hand.
baseball STRIKES early against Union CountyJunior Devin Kiebler kicked off the bottom of the second inning for the Paducah Tilghman Tornado while hitting a ground ball and reaching on an error by Union County’s shortstop. On the same play, Kiebler advanced to second base in scoring position. Leyton Patterson’s single drove in the run, making it a 1-0 ballgame with zero outs.
Patterson scored on a Jack James single, advancing Payne’s courtesy runner Anias Nunn to third base. Then, with a daring move, Nunn stole home as John Kiebler popped out to Union County’s pitcher H Hopper. Next, Tilghman snagged another run as James scored on a passed ball to make it 4-0.
Union County scored their first run on a homer to left field to make it 4-1. The second run for the Braves came moments later when they earned a bases-loaded walk, making it 4-2. Paducah Tilghman managed to get out of the inning without further damage by the Braves.
During the bottom of the fourth inning, the Tornado took a significant lead scoring five runs. Payne started the inning with a hard ground ball, reaching on an error by the second baseman. Then, Gage Griggs made noise with one out, tripling on a line drive to left field, allowing James and John Kiebler to score. On an error, Griggs scored to make it 7-2.
The score increased to 8-2 on a sacrifice fly by Gunner Massey, scoring Levin East and advancing to Zion LaGrone. LaGrone scored the game’s last run before the weather delay as Devin Kiebler singled to center field.
John Kiebler came to relieve Payne on the mound, striking out the side before returning to the dugout. Payne worked four innings, striking out 10 while allowing two hits, two runs, and walking four. John Kiebler went one inning before the delay, striking out three on 14 pitches.
Lady Tornado relies on heavy offense against BravettesDespite the Union County Bravettes jumping on the board in the first inning with two runs, Paducah Tilghman inched away at Union’s lead when Rosie Minter hit an RBI double to left field.
The double allowed Myeisha Smith to score as Minter advanced to third base on the throw from the Bravettes.
In the top of the third inning, Union County scored to make it a 3-1 ballgame, and once against the Lady Tornado came back with their heavy offense to tie the game at 3-3. Trinity Parrish sacrificed to the pitching circle, scoring Anistyn Thomas and Audreya White.
The Paducah Tilghman lead inflated in the bottom half of the fourth inning. B Heal got it started for the Blue Tornado with a double to left field.
Lydia Wiley drew a walk as Heal advanced to third base on a passed ball.
Then, Cristin Ware hit a ground ball and reached on an error, allowing Heal to score.
Wiley scored as McCoy flew out, advancing Ware after tagging up to make it 5-3. The next batter, Brooklyn Riley, grounded out to shortstop to make the second out, but not before Ware touched home plate and made it a 6-3 ballgame. Paducah Tilghman scored one more run before Union County sneaked out of the inning.
The game fell out of reach for Union County in the bottom of the fifth inning as Wiley tripled to left field to kickstart the momentum for the Lady Tornado. Wiley scored as Ware grounded out, making it 8-4. White singled to short with runners in scoring position and two outs, allowing McCoy to score and make it 9-4. The next batter, Parrish doubled, scoring Gabb Logsdon and White.
Heal’s RBI single to shortstop allowed Smith to score, pushing the game further from favoring Union County, 12-4. The final run before the weather delay came as Wiley doubled to center field, scoring Minter. Union County intentionally walked Ware, which made the bases load with McCoy stepping to the plate as the weather caused the game to stop.
