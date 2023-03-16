The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado historic baseball program is set to kick off the 2023 season under head coach Tremayne Donald on Thursday night against the Todd County Central Rebels at Brooks Stadium.
Paducah Tilghman’s program finished with a 27-7 record last year, going 9-4 in First Region play and 3-3 against Second District opponents. The Blue Tornado’s season ended against Marshall County during the First Region tournament. Despite falling in the regional game, PTHS brought home back-to-back Kentucky 2A Championship titles for 2021 and 2022.
Although the team lost Gage Griggs, Leyton Patterson, Zion LaGrone, and John Kiebler to graduation, Donald and the Tornado will return the following players: Levin East and Devin Kiebler, Caleb Payne, and Gunner Massey.
Devin Kiebler finished with a .389 batting average and patrolled behind home plate, keeping the Blue Tornado sturdy—the senior collected 37 hits, 25 RBI, and five doubles during the 2022 season.
In 34 games, Massey tallied six doubles, 26 hits, 19 runs, and a .306 batting average, while on the mound, he posted a 1.79 ERA. Massey struck out 46 in 39 innings of work, finishing with a 6-1-3 record.
East is a powerhouse on and off the mound. The senior collected 23 hits in 31 games, with 21 RBI, two triples, and one home run, finishing with a .261 average. East boasted a 1.79 ERA on the mound with 76 strikeouts in 58.2 innings for an 8-2 record.
Payne, coming off his final PTHS basketball season, collected 15 hits as a junior in 2022 with 11 RBI and two doubles for a .246 average. On the mound, the senior collected 54 strikeouts in 57 innings of work for a 6-4 record and an ERA of 2.95.
The Blue Tornado will host the first two home games on Thursday and Friday nights before hitting the road to Christian County on Saturday.
