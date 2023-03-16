Caleb Payne, Devin Kiebler

During a preseason scrimmage against Carlisle County, seniors Caleb Payne and Devin Kiebler meet on the mound to discuss their game plan against the Comets.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado historic baseball program is set to kick off the 2023 season under head coach Tremayne Donald on Thursday night against the Todd County Central Rebels at Brooks Stadium.

Paducah Tilghman’s program finished with a 27-7 record last year, going 9-4 in First Region play and 3-3 against Second District opponents. The Blue Tornado’s season ended against Marshall County during the First Region tournament. Despite falling in the regional game, PTHS brought home back-to-back Kentucky 2A Championship titles for 2021 and 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In