On Wednesday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado and McCracken County Lady Mustangs will compete against each other for the Second District Championship title at St. Mary.
The matchup will be the eighth time the two programs have gone head-to-head in the championship game since McCracken County’s inception for the 2013-14 season.
Paducah Tilghman’s softball program is still looking for its first district championship title. Until 2014, Paducah Tilghman had not appeared in a district championship in the school’s history, falling to the former Lone Oak, Heath, and Reidland programs.
McCracken County clinched the No. 1 seed for the Second District after going undefeated in district play during the regular season against St. Mary and Tilghman. Notable players for Paducah Tilghman are senior Rosie Minter, junior Anistyn Thomas, junior Trinity Parrish, and freshman Audreya White.
Although Paducah Tilghman has not filed the required stats for KHSAA, the team has put up numbers this season that kept them at the top as competitors.
Minter leads her team with 36 hits, 20 runs, 22 runs batted in, 12 doubles, four triples, two home runs, 12 walks, and has successfully stolen eight bases on eight attempts.
White has 24 runs, 35 hits, 14 runs batted in, six doubles, five triples, two home runs, and four walks during her second year at the varsity level.
In her first year with Paducah Tilghman, Thomas has collected 17 runs, 27 hits, 14 runs batted in, five doubles, one triple, and four walks during her junior season.
Tilghman’s catcher Parrish leads the team with 27 RBIs. She has collected two runs, 27 hits, seven doubles, one triple, and eight walks for the Tornado.
For Paducah Tilghman, Reagan Hartman has shined in the pitching circle. The sophomore has thrown 73 innings, allowing 79 hits and 69 runs (27 earned), and 25 walks while striking out 52 for a 6-6 record and a 2.59 ERA.
Notable players for McCracken County are senior Ariel Fox, junior Ally Hutchins, senior Zoe Smithson, and junior Izzy Story.
Fox is ranked No. 20 in home runs (nine), No. 15 in hits (51), No. 10 in doubles (16), No. 50 in triples (four), No. 27 in slugging percentage (1.010), No. 22 in RBIs (43), and No. 16 in runs (50). Hutchins sits at No. 18 for batting average (.573), No. 16 in home runs (10), No. 9 in walks (24), No. 4 in slugging percentage (1.200), No. 18 in runs batted in (46), and No. 32 in ERA (1.89). Smithson is No. 26 in batting average (.562), No. 24 in home runs (nine), and No. 19 in slugging percentage (1.068).
Izzy Story, Rhea-Lee Joiner, and KG Walker also made the top stat leaders in Kentucky.
Story leads her team with 11 home runs and is No. 11 in Kentucky. She is also No. 17 in slugging percentage, and No. 24 in runs batted in (43).
Joiner is No. 33 in Kentucky for walks (19), and Walker is No. 49 in RBIs (39).
This season, McCracken County has remained stoic, only losing two games in the regular season. Per KHSAA, the Lady Mustangs are ranked No. 1 in team batting average (.455), No. 3 in team runs leaders (335), No. 5 in hits leaders (356), No. 3 in doubles (81), No. 19 in triples (16), No. 1 in home runs (56), No. 2 in team RBIs (314), No. 22 in stolen bases (110 stolen bases in 116 attempts), and No. 22 in team ERA (2.28).
What’s next: Despite winning or losing on Wednesday night, the two programs will compete in the First Region Tournament starting next week. Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County will be placed in brackets to compete against the following teams: Mayfield, Graves, Hickman, Carlisle, Marshall, and Calloway.
