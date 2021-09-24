Any game between Paducah Tilghman High School and McCracken County High School is bound to be an exciting, high tempo event, and the girls soccer game between the two schools on Thursday night was no exception. The Lady Tornado hosted the game at Jetton Field in their third to last game of the regular season. The Lady Mustangs ultimately came out on top at the end of the night with a final 2-1 decision after an intense 80 minutes of soccer.
This was the second meeting between the two schools. A 3-0 decision back on Sept. 2, landed in favor of the Lady Mustangs. Both teams came into the game on Thursday night pretty evenly matched when it came to their 2021 records.
The Lady Mustangs came in with a 6-4-2 record while the Lady Tornado boasted a 5-4-1 record.
Tilghman wasted no time on their home field as junior Kiersa Atnip slipped the ball past the McCracken goalkeeper and into the net within the first two minutes of play.
“This just shows how much we are progressing,” said Tilghman head coach Whitney Valdez. “I think both teams played a great game, everybody left everything they had on the field and it was evident.”
McCracken got themselves on the board quickly after the Tilghman goal, in an effort to stop any momentum the Lady Tornado might have built off the goal. Freshman Katelyn Heider squashed that momentum minutes later with the Lady Mustangs first goal of the night.
That goal flipped the momentum just enough in favor of McCracken to score again three minutes later courtesy of sophomore Natalie Cryst. The remainder of the half consisted of plenty of intensity that comes naturally in rivalries like this and plenty of chances to score for both teams. Ultimately neither team could connect with the back of the net.
“We didn’t start like we wanted to, we came back and got two goals pretty quickly,” said McCracken head coach Michael Lane. “In the second half we just couldn’t finish balls; I told the girls sometimes you win ugly games.”
A pair of yellow cards were called, one per team, coming in true rivalry fashion. Neither team let the lack of scoring get them down in the second half. Both teams fought truly fought to the end like Valdez said.
“We lost a couple of girls to injuries, so this next week is going to be everybody on the mend come districts,” said Valdez.
The Lady Tornado have just two games remaining in their regular season, they will host St. Mary on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Their last game of the season will be on the road at Graves County who boasts an impressive 10-4-1 record.
“We have a tough schedule that’s going to test us, hopefully it benefits us going forward,” said Lane.
On the McCracken side, there are still five games left to play including two games in the Lady Donley Classic on Saturday, Sept. 25. The Lady Mustangs will be back for one more home game before the season is over on Oct. 2 against Henderson County.
