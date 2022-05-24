On Monday night, the Paducah Tilghman Lady Tornado faced off against the Hickman County Lady Falcons at Marshall County High School in the first round of regional play. The Lady Tornado will keep their season alive after defeating the Lady Falcons, 8-2.
While it took until the third inning, Paducah Tilghman jumped on the board first with two runs. With outs, Audreya White singled on a fly ball to left field and advanced to second base on an error. The next batter, Trinity Parrish, drew a walk, and with an RBI single by Lydia Wiley, the Lady Tornado made it 2-0.
Paducah Tilghman added two more runs to their total in the top of the fifth inning, making it 4-0. An RBI double by Rosie Minter brought home White, and a single by Cristin Ware allowed Minter to score.
The game favored the Lady Blue Tornado as four more runs crossed the board in the top of the sixth inning. A leadoff bunt single by Serenity McCoy started the Tilghman rally. The next batter, Gabi Logsdon, doubled to center field, allowing McCoy to plate the fifth run of the game.
A pitch hit White before Parrish doubled to right field, allowing Logsdon to make it 6-0. Another double by Minter pushed the game to 8-0 as White and Myiesha Smith scored.
Hickman County plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Blair Byassee singled to center field. On the single by Byassee, Lily Critser and Rancey Skaggs scored.
Unfortunately for Hickman, despite having a runner on during the bottom of the seventh inning, the Lady Falcons could not make any noise to come back from behind and win.
Reagan Hartman earned the win for Paducah Tilghman. The sophomore threw six innings, allowing five hits and two runs while walking one. Mia Bobbitt appeared in relief for the Tornado. Bobbitt threw one inning, striking out two and walking one.
Jacey Rose took the loss for Hickman County. She went seven innings, allowing 12 hits and eight runs while striking out eight and walking one.
Writer’s Note
Paducah Tilghman will face Marshall County in the regional semifinals on Tuesday night at Marshall County High School.
At the deadline, Marshall County led Mayfield, 16-2.
Paducah Tilghman 8, Hickman County 2
Tilghman 0 0 2 0 2 4 0 — 8-12-0
Hickman 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 2-5-2
WP: R Hartman; LP: J Rose
2B: PTHS — R Minter 2, G Logsdon, T Parrish
TB: PTHS — R Minter 4, T Parrish 3, G Logsdon 2, A White 2, L Wiley 2, C Ware 1, S McCoy 1, R Hartman 1; HCHS — R Skaggs 3, A Allen 1, B Byassee 1
Records: Paducah Tilghman (18-15); Hickman County (17-14)
