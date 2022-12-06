Caleb Payne

Paducah Tilghman’s Caleb Payne leaps for the tip-off in the Saturday night contest at Marshall County’s Hoopfest. The Blue Tornado fell 61-54 against New Madrid County Central. The senior finished with eight points and six rebounds in his appearance.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

DRAFFENVILLE — As a late addition to the annual Marshall County High School Hoopfest, Paducah Tilghman traveled to Reed Conder Gymnasium after defeating Carlisle County on Friday night. However, in the Saturday matchup against New Madrid County Central, the Blue Tornado fell 61-54 in a hard-fought battle.

Jayvion Powell and Mian Shaw led the Blue Tornado despite the loss against the Eagles. Powell led Paducah Tilghman in scoring with 17 points, while Shaw followed behind with 16. The senior Shaw led his team with eight rebounds, keeping his team in it until the very end of the contest.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In