DRAFFENVILLE — As a late addition to the annual Marshall County High School Hoopfest, Paducah Tilghman traveled to Reed Conder Gymnasium after defeating Carlisle County on Friday night. However, in the Saturday matchup against New Madrid County Central, the Blue Tornado fell 61-54 in a hard-fought battle.
Jayvion Powell and Mian Shaw led the Blue Tornado despite the loss against the Eagles. Powell led Paducah Tilghman in scoring with 17 points, while Shaw followed behind with 16. The senior Shaw led his team with eight rebounds, keeping his team in it until the very end of the contest.
The first quarter played out with Paducah Tilghman and New Madrid County Central tying it at 13-13. The Eagles relied heavily on Jadis Jones, who led all scorers with 22 points in the New Madrid County Central victory.
During the first quarter, Jones found himself at the free throw line on multiple occasions as the Blue Tornado continued to find themselves in foul trouble. Jones went 4-for-6 at the free throw line, racking up six of the 13 points for NMCC.
The Eagles outscored Paducah Tilghman in the second quarter by one point. However, the Blue Tornado continued to fight as the trio of seniors Shaw, Powell, and Caleb Payne were the three scorers in the quarter.
Heading into halftime, the Eagles led 25-24, with Paducah Tilghman looking for a plan of attack.
Returning from halftime, Shaw did not waste a second to keep his team close against the Eagles. In the third quarter, Shaw led PTHS in scoring with three points, while Powell, Joshua Campbell, and Payne added to the 11 Blue Tornado points.
Unfortunately for Paducah Tilghman, the Eagles controlled most of the third quarter, with Jones leading the way. Behind him, BJ Williamson and AJ Ruff pushed the score to 42-35 going into the final quarter of the contest.
Despite Paducah Tilghman running into foul trouble in the fourth quarter, newcomer and freshman Miles Woodfork left a lasting impression on the court with a dazzling 3-pointer. Woodfork rounded out the top four scorers for PTHS in the loss.
New Madrid County Central took advantage of Tilghman’s fouls as Williamson found himself at the free-throw line on multiple occasions in the quarter. Williamson tallied five points from the line alone in the fourth.
Despite the teams scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter, it was New Madrid County Central with the edge from a high-scoring third quarter. As time ran out, the Eagles celebrated the victory as Paducah Tilghman moved to a 1-1 record in the early season.
The Blue Tornado will travel to Henderson County on Tuesday and Christian County on Friday night before returning home to host Community Christian Academy on December 12, 2022.
NEW MADRID COUNTY CENTRAL 61, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 54
PADUCAH TILGHMAN 13 11 11 19 — 54
NEW MADRID 13 12 17 19 — 61
PADUCAH TILGHMAN: J. Powell 17, M. Shaw 16, C. Payne 8, M. Woodfork 5, J. Campbell 4, L. McMullen 2, J. Harris 2. FIELD GOALS: 19/36 (J. Powell 5, M. Shaw 5, C. Payne 4, J. Campbell 2, M. Woodfork 1, L. McMullen 1, J. Harris 1). 3-POINTERS: 4/14 (J. Powell 2, M. Shaw, M. Woodfork). FREE THROWS: 4/10. RECORD: 1-1.
NEW MADRID: J. Jones 22, B. Williamson 20, B. Newsom 8, A. Ruff 7, D. Betts 2, J. Smith 2. FIELD GOALS: 20 (J. Jones 9, B. Williamson 6, B. Newsom 2, A. Ruff 1, D. Betts 1, J. Smith 1). 3-POINTERS: 2 (B. Williamson, A. Ruff). FREE THROWS: 15/18. RECORD: 3-1.
MASSAC COUNTY 74, CALLOWAY COUNTY 68
The Calloway County Lakers and Massac County Patriots kicked off the third day of Marshall County High School’s Hoopfest with an exciting fight to the finish. Despite the Lakers jumping on the board first, Massac County earned the 74-68 win on Saturday morning.
Calloway County gained possession after the tip-off as Jonah Butler moved the ball toward Aidan Clinton, who passed to Eli Finley to take a 2-0 Lakers lead within seconds of play. However, Massac County tied it at 2-2 with a shot by Isaac Hosman.
Massac County took a 9-8 lead with a layup by Will Harmon with four minutes left to play in the first quarter. After Harmon’s field goal, head coach Brad Cleaver called a timeout for Calloway County to regroup. Cleaver’s timeout worked as Conner Lockhart pushed the score to 10-9 with three minutes left in the quarter.
The Patriots took an 11-10 lead as time ticked down on the clock. Calloway County had an opportunity to tie it or take a two-point lead with free throws by Butler, but the shots were unsuccessful. However, with 1:30 left to play, Butler gave the Lakers a 12-11 lead.
Massac’s Ian Higgerson put the Calloway County lead away as he made it 13-12 with less than a minute. Then, however, Calloway County gained possession, and Finley made it 14-13.
The Lakers made it a four-point lead with a 3-pointer by Clinton, making it 17-13 going into the second quarter.
However, the real trouble began for Calloway County in the second quarter when Massac County erupted on the court. Harmon, Brody Smallman, and Kris Garnett’s 3-pointers aided in the Patriots scoring 23 points before halftime. Despite Massac County’s dominance in the quarter, the two teams went into halftime tied at 36-36, with Harmon’s 3-point shot coming at 4.0 seconds left to play.
Coming out of halftime, Calloway County’s Bulter quickly made it 38-36 with a layup. The Lakers lead lasted until Higgerson walked up to the free throw line, shooting two successful free throws to tie it back at 38-38 with six minutes left in the third quarter.
During the third quarter, tensions arose between the teams with aggressive tactics on the court as Calloway County led most of the quarter. Foul trouble played a vital role in the second half of the contest, but as the fourth quarter loomed, the Lakers led 50-49.
Much like the second quarter, the fourth quarter belonged to the Patriots, who posted 25 points in eight minutes of regulation, outscoring Calloway County by seven points to win.
The Lakers will travel to Graves County on Tuesday night before hosting the Ken-Tenn Classic this upcoming weekend, competing against West Carroll (TN) and Trinity Christian Academy (TN) on Friday and Saturday. Massac County will host Murphysboro on Friday night at home.
MASSAC CO 13 23 13 25 — 74
CALLOWAY CO 17 19 14 18 — 68
MASSAC CO: I. Hosman 23, W. Harmon 21, I. Higgerson 10, B. Cissell 9, K. Garnett 8, B. Smallman 3. FIELD GOALS: 26/44 (I. Hosman 7, W. Harmon 7, I. Higgerson 4, B. Cissell 4, K. Garnett 3, B. Smallman 1). 3-POINTERS: 6/10 (K. Garnett 2, W. Harmon 2, B. Smallman, I. Hosman). FREE THROWS: 16/23. RECORD: 6-0.
CALLOWAY CO: E. Finley 24, J. Butler 17, A. Clinton 14, C. Lockhart 7, C. Lockhart 6. FIELD GOALS: 20/37 (E. Finley 10, J. Butler 6, C. Lockhart 2, C. Lockhart 1, A. Clinton 1). 3-POINTERS: 7/20 (A. Clinton 4, J. Butler, C. Lockhart, C. Lockhart). FREE THROWS: 7/14. RECORD: 2-1.
