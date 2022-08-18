The Salvation Army of Paducah will hold their largest annual fundraiser, the 2022 Red Kettle Open, on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event is being held at Paxton Park Golf Course in Paducah. A maximum of 25 four-person teams will be registered to play in the scramble format tournament.
“This is always a fun event for the community and the golfers,” said Lieutenant David Donegan, Corps Officer in Paducah. “We have supporters who look forward to this all year long. It’s for a great cause, but they get competitive.”
The tournament will start at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22 and will be followed by lunch in the clubhouse. The fees are $100 per person or $400 per team. The fees include green fees, golf cart, entry giveaways, lunch, and prizes.
Prizes will be awarded for the longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt, and for any hole-in-one. There will also be door prizes, a raffle, and silent auction items up for bid. Corporate sponsorships are also still available.
Proceeds for the event will go to support The Salvation Army in Paducah sending kids to camp in 2023.
“Because of our supporters continued generosity, this year we were able to send nearly 30 kids to camp. We have an ambitious goal to send 100 kids to camp next year. These are kids that normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to go to a summer camp. At camp, they get to just be kids, and do fun activities like swimming, boating, playing softball, learning a musical instrument, and most importantly, learning about God and studying the Bible,” said Lt. Donegan. “For some of these kids, it may be the only time all summer where they get 3 hot meals a day and a regular place to sleep.”
