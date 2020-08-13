There’s an old adage in the sports world … that “if you look good, you play good.”
Thanks to the NFL’s Houston Texans star defensive end JJ Watt, Paducah Middle School’s eighth grade football team “looks good,” and should be “playing good” soon.
Wednesday afternoon at the Paducah Middle School gym, the squad of about 30 kids officially revealed they’d been selected and assisted by Watt’s foundation by way of more than $4,000 in new jerseys and padded football pants — posters in support of Watt and the Texans in hand.
“We can show out when we play against people,” noted Middle’s Josh Campbell. “They’re going to know we have new threads. It’s pretty cool to get jerseys from NFL players. And heading to high school, we can leave something behind to the middle school and their eighth grade year.”
“We feel energized when we have these jerseys on,” added teammate Nyyon Fitzgerald. “And we’re representing Paducah.”
This process began a few months ago at the suggestion of Paducah Schools district secretary Lisa Chappell to Paducah Middle School athletic director Kris Durfee — regarding the possibility of some grant aid for middle school football.
She pointed him to the JJ Watt Foundation, which, according to jjwfoundation.org, is an act of service that’s specifically geared: “Our mission is to provide after-school opportunities for middle-school aged children in the community to become involved in athletics, so that they may learn the character traits of accountability, teamwork, leadership, work ethic, and perseverance, while in a safe and supervised environment with their peers.”
Durfee has only seen the Paducah Middle School football program continue to grow … to the point where, in 2019, these specific student-athletes were wearing Paducah Tilghman junior varsity duds and pads because there wasn’t enough to go around for everyone.
“It was tough,” Campbell remembered. “They were heavy.”
So, Durfee began an open discussion with the foundation, and often times spoke with Watt’s mother, Connie, during the process.
“A lot of times, especially at the middle school level, it’s very difficult to come up with that kind of money and funds to purchase new equipment for a whole team,” Durfee said. “If your school met certain qualifications — particularly with free and reduced lunch rate — and maybe didn’t have as many resources as some other schools…”
Bingo. Watt and his foundation would come in and help. After all, since 2011, the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and two-star collegian at the University of Wisconsin has donated more than $6.2 million to middle school football programs across the country. Could Paducah Middle be another on his prestigious list?
Absolutely. And it’s the type of assistance that could change a life.
“Growing numbers is a great problem to have, where if you have so many kids you need more gear,” Durfee said. “We’re thankful to the foundation for their heart and the cause.”
“We’re very grateful,” added Middle’s 12th-year coach, Jon Hedges. “You know, last year, they had to use old high school JV uniforms, and they were really disappointed because the other kids had really nice jerseys.
“These jerseys are going to last for years.”
