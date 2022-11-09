The football programs from Paducah Middle and Paducah Tilghman High Schools are state bound this weekend. The 7th and 8th grade middle school teams will be competing for their individual State Championships, while the high school is looking to continue their state playoff journey.
Paducah Tilghman (5-6) will look to keep their playoff journey going in the second round of the tournament. They will travel to Casey County High School (8-3) this Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m. EST. Tickets will be $7, cash only, at the gate.
