With four games now under their belt for the 2021 season and zero wins to brag about, the Paducah Tilghman boys soccer team is in need of a change. The Blue Tornado lost their fourth straight game on Monday night, Aug. 23 against the Mayfield High School Cardinals. As the final whistle sounded the scoreboard read 4-1 in favor of the Cardinals.
The Blue Tornado are facing similar circumstances, as they were at the start of the 2020 season. In fact, they are at risk of the same fate that squad faced, the fate of potentially bringing home zero wins on the season. That’s right, the 2020 Blue Tornado suffered what every athletic team fears most, not winning a single game, and if this 2021 roster wants to make sure that same fate isn’t repeated, they are going to need to win just one game.
Mayfield was as good a team as any to get that win against. The Cardinals have a record of one and two on the season, and a most recent cancellation due to COVID-19 has kept them out of a game since Aug. 19. They also had a rough 2020 season, winning only four games, to eight losses and two draws. This was the Cardinals first game away from their home pitch this season and might have turned the team back on track.
Monday’s game was one of fast paced ball movement and plenty of penalties, as the Blue Tornado seemed to get more frustrated as the game progressed. With 34 minutes to play in the first half, the Cardinals were on the board, courtesy of striker Deigo Fabian. Not 10 minutes later Mayfield would send another ball into the net, giving the Cardinals a 2-0 lead with plenty of clock left to play.
The Blue Tornado got their break with 23 minutes left on the first half clock when Carlos Cristobal had a breakaway goal after nearly being stopped on the ground by the Cardinal goalkeeper. This was just the momentum Tilghman needed to potentially take the lead.
Neither team scored until the 17-minute mark of the second half when Fabian got his second and final goal on the night and gave the Cardinals a 3-1 lead with time running out. The Blue Tornado kept fighting though, not making it easy for Mayfield to get down field. A corner kick by the Cardinals led to a header in a crowd of both blue and white jerseys and the ball sneaking into the net for the fourth and final goal of the night.
Tilghman will start a three game road stint starting on Thursday, Aug. 26 when they take on St. Mary, followed by McCracken County on Sept. 2 and Murray on Sept. 9. Mayfield also continues the road games against St. Mary on Tuesday.
Follow Jared Jensen on twitter, @jcjensen94
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.