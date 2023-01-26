The Paducah Chiefs will head back to Paducah’s historic Brooks Stadium this summer as the organization announced the upcoming 2023 full-season schedule. The Ohio Valley League baseball club will kick off the season for local fans on June 1, 2023, with the Home Opener against the Fulton Railroaders.
Game on Monday through Saturday will start with a first pitch guest at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday games will begin at 6 p.m. Fans of all ages can watch local baseball stars on the field as they return home for the summer and play in the Ohio Valley League, with younger fans having ample opportunity for autographs and conversations.
During the 2022 season, the Paducah Chiefs finished 13-26 in the South Division, falling 15.5 games behind division opponents Full Count Rhythm, Hoptown Hoppers, Fulton Railroaders, and Franklin Duelers.
June 2023June 1 — Fulton at Paducah
June 2 — Paducah at Hoptown
June 3 — Full Count at Paducah
June 4 — Bowling Green at Paducah
June 6 — Paducah at Clarksville
June 7 — Paducah at Full Count
June 8 — Muhlenberg County at Paducah
June 9 — Paducah at Bowling Green
June 10 — Paducah at Madisonville
June 11 — Paducah at Dubois County
June 13 — Henderson at Paducah
June 14 — Full Count at Paducah
June 15 — Paducah at Louisville
June 16 — Owensboro at Paducah
June 17 — Owensboro at Paducah
June 18 — Clarksville at Paducah
June 20 — Paducah at Henderson
June 21 — Muhlenberg County at Paducah
June 22 — Paducah at Henderson
June 23 — Hoptown at Paducah
June 24 — Paducah at Hoptown
June 25 — Louisville at Paducah
June 27 — Paducah at Bowling Green
June 28 — Paducah at Fulton
June 29 — Madisonville at Paducah
June 30 — Paducah at Dubois County
July 2023July 1 — Dubois County at Paducah
July 2 — Madisonville at Paducah
July 4 — Paducah at Fulton
July 5 — Paducah at Louisville
July 6 — Paducah at Clarksville
July 7 — Clarksville at Paducah
July 8 — Muhlenberg at Paducah
July 9 — Paducah at Owensboro
July 10 — Bowling Green at Paducah
July 12 — Paducah at Fulton
July 13 — Hoptown at Paducah
July 14 — Paducah at Clarksville
July 15 — Bowling Green at Paducah
July 16 — Paducah at Full Count
July 18 — Full Count at Paducah
July 19 — Fulton at Paducah
Postseason 2023July 21 — Playoff Round One Game One
July 22 — Playoff Round One Game Two
July 23 — Playoff Round One Game Three
July 24 — Playoff Round Two Game One
July 25 — Playoff Round Two Game Two
July 26 — Playoff Round Two Game Three
July 28 — Playoff Championship Game One
July 29 — Playoff Championship Game Two
July 30 — Playoff Championship Game Three
