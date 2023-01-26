Paducah Chiefs

The Paducah Chiefs will return to the historic Brooks Stadium this upcoming summer after the Paducah Tilghman High School season completes. The Ohio Valley League organization will kick off with a home opener on June 1, 2023, against the Fulton Railroaders.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

The Paducah Chiefs will head back to Paducah’s historic Brooks Stadium this summer as the organization announced the upcoming 2023 full-season schedule. The Ohio Valley League baseball club will kick off the season for local fans on June 1, 2023, with the Home Opener against the Fulton Railroaders.

Game on Monday through Saturday will start with a first pitch guest at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday games will begin at 6 p.m. Fans of all ages can watch local baseball stars on the field as they return home for the summer and play in the Ohio Valley League, with younger fans having ample opportunity for autographs and conversations.

