Paducah Chiefs

The Paducah Chiefs fell 9-1 against the Full Count Rhythm on Wednesday night in Hendersonville, TN.

 Sun File

HENDERSONVILLE, TN — On Wednesday night, the Paducah Chiefs traveled to Hendersonville to face the Full Count Rhythm at Drakes Creek Park. Despite coming into the contest on a hot streak, the Chiefs fell against the Rhythm in a 9-1 loss.

The Paducah Chiefs kicked off the night, plating the first run in the visiting half of the first inning when Gage Griggs hit a ground ball and reached on an error by Full Count. The error allowed Will Gibbs to score and give Paducah a one-run lead with two outs. However, the Chiefs could not move Griggs as the next batter, Christian Beal, grounded out to end the inning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In