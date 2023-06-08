HENDERSONVILLE, TN — On Wednesday night, the Paducah Chiefs traveled to Hendersonville to face the Full Count Rhythm at Drakes Creek Park. Despite coming into the contest on a hot streak, the Chiefs fell against the Rhythm in a 9-1 loss.
The Paducah Chiefs kicked off the night, plating the first run in the visiting half of the first inning when Gage Griggs hit a ground ball and reached on an error by Full Count. The error allowed Will Gibbs to score and give Paducah a one-run lead with two outs. However, the Chiefs could not move Griggs as the next batter, Christian Beal, grounded out to end the inning.
The Rhythm answered, tying the game at 1-1 in the bottom half of the inning. Drew Robertson drew a leadoff walk before advancing to third base on a wild pitch by the Chiefs. With a ground out by Reece Holbrook, Robertson scored the tying run. Paducah was able to escape the inning without further damage by Full Count.
Trouble began for the Chiefs in the bottom of the second inning when the Rhythm added five runs across the scoreboard. With two back-to-back walks given to Jared White and Walker Strange, Caleb Nix singled to right field, loading the bases before Zeb Burns drew an RBI walk to make it 2-1.
With zero outs, Full Count continued to play it smart at the plate. L Perrell and Robertson drew walks, allowing Strange and Nix to make it a 4-1 ballgame. The first out came as Reece Holbrook was out on a foul tip. However, Jackson Cauthron singled to center field, scoring Burns and Perrell, giving Full Count an early 6-1 lead.
With a pitching change for Paducah, the Chiefs escaped the inning with Cooper Holbrook and White striking out to end the threat from Full Count.
Although Gibbs singled on a line drive to center field and Ben Brombaugh drew a seven-pitch, the Chiefs could not score in the top of the third inning.
The Rhythm added a run in the bottom of the fourth as Cauthron singled, allowing Robertson to make it 7-1. And again, in the seventh, with two runs to make it 9-1 as Perrell hit a fly ball and reached on an error by Paducah, scoring Nix.
Jake Gothrup took the loss for the Chiefs. The Western Kentucky University hurler surrendered six runs (five earned) on two hits in over an inning. Gothrup struck out two and walked six of 12 on 57 pitches.
Joe Peca, Cory Cissell, and Daniel Higdon appeared in relief for the Chiefs.
Peca worked over two innings, allowing three hits, one run (earned), and struck out seven. The Murray State hurler faced 11 batters on 52 pitches.
Cissell threw three innings for Paducah. The Southeastern Illinois College pitcher allowed two hits and two runs while walking one and striking out four of 14 on 64 pitches.
Higdon finished the contest for the Chiefs. The Hilldale righty faced three batters, striking out two on 13 pitches.
Spencer Wilkins claimed the victory for Full Count. Kennesaw State’s hurler allowed one run on one hit in over five innings while striking out eight and walking two on 81 pitches. Wilkins faced 19 batters in the win.
Tyler Cruse appeared in relief for the Rhythm. The University of Mobile hurler worked four innings, allowing one hit, two walks, and striking out six on 81 pitches, facing 15 batters.
PAD 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1-2-2
FCR 1 5 0 1 0 0 2 0 X — 9-7-1
WP: S. Wilkins; LP: J. Gothrup
TB: PAD — W. Gibbs 1, G. Griggs 1; FUL — J. Cauthron 2, C. Nix 2, R. Holbrook 2, D. Robertson 2
SB: PAD — G. Griggs; FUL — J. Cauthron, D. Robertson
