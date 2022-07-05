Over the holiday weekend, America’s favorite pastime shined as the Paducah Chiefs traveled to Fulton and Dubois County’s. The Chiefs split the weekend with a win over the Fulton Railroaders and a loss against the Dubois County Bombers.
On Saturday, the Chiefs defeated the Railroaders in a 3-2 low-scoring contest as Colin Murphy, and Evan Oakley worked the mound with dominance. Offensively, the Chiefs collected five hits and did not produce an error on the field.
Murphy earned the win, throwing seven innings while allowing five hits and two runs, and struck out seven on 96 pitches. The Lincoln Memorial University hurler faced 25 batters in his appearance.
Marshall County and future Kentucky Wesleyan College pitcher Oakley appeared in relief for the Chiefs. Oakley tossed two innings and walked one while striking out five on 35 pitches. The recent Marshall County graduate faced seven batters while on the mound.
Brooks Cooner took the loss for the Railroaders. The University of Montevallo lefty worked six innings, allowing four hits, two runs, two walks, and struck out six on 93 pitches.
Will Buck and Sam Cooper appeared in relief for Fulton in the loss.
Buck worked less than two innings, allowing one hit, one run, three walks, and a wild pitch while striking out two on 43 pitches.
Cooper finished out the game for Fulton and struck out six. The
Volunteer State Community College hurler did not allow a run or hit in his outing on 19 pitches.
The Paducah Chiefs jumped on the board first during the top of the fourth inning as Colby Morse ripped a home run on the third pitch of his at-bat. The next batter, John Oberson, grounded out, but Cal Cook made it 2-0 on a solo home run to right field.
Fulton returned the favor in the bottom of the fourth inning as Ryan Lee knocked a home run to center field, making it 2-1 with one out. However, the Railroaders went down in order after Lee’s home run to end the inning.
The game remained 2-1 until Morse drew a two-out walk at the top of the eighth inning. Morse advanced to second base on a wild pitch by Fulton’s Buck, moving into a scoring position. An RBI single by Oberson allowed Morse to plate what would become the winning run for Paducah, making it 3-1.
Parker Estes hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it 3-2. However, with Oakley working the mound for Paducah, the Railroaders could not rally, going down in order with two strikeouts and a pop-out into foul territory by Landon Rogers to end the inning.
Neither team could produce a productive offense during the ninth, allowing the Chiefs to take the one-run victory home.
Sunday’s game
After coming off their win against the Railroaders, the Paducah Chiefs could not keep the win streak alive on Sunday afternoon.
Paducah fell 7-3 against the Dubois County Bombers despite outhitting the home team.
Jose Monegro, Ben Hargrove, Jack Bell, and Colin Hawkins appeared on the bump for Paducah in the loss. Collectively, the four allowed six hits, seven runs, four earned runs, nine walks, and five strikeouts.
Monegro started for the Chiefs, working four innings while allowing three hits, three runs, two walks, and striking out three on 73 pitches.
Hargrove threw two innings, allowing one hit and one walk on 29 pitches.
Bell and Hawkins both worked an inning, with Hawkins taking the loss.
Bell walked two on 20 pitches, while Hawkins allowed two hits, four runs, four walks, and struck out two on 38 pitches.
Cory Anderson took the victory for Dubois County.
The University of Southern Indiana hurler finished out the game for the Bombers, working an inning and striking out three on 17 pitches.
Braden Pickett started for Dubois County.
The Iowa Western Community College pitcher worked six innings, allowing three hits and two walks, and struck out eight on 86 pitches.
Grant Stratton and Eli Steimel also appeared in relief for the Bombers.
Stratton worked an inning, allowing two hits and one run while striking out two on 19 pitches.
Steimel also worked one inning, allowing three hits and two runs on 18 pitches.
Dubois County plated the first run in the bottom of the second inning as Xander Willis scored as Cade Gudalis hit a ground ball and reached on an error by Paducah. The next batter, Dustin DuPont, doubled, allowing Gudalis to make it 2-0 early.
With two outs, the Bombers added to their lead in the inning as DuPont scored on Camden Gasser’s fielder’s choice, keeping the bases loaded for Dubois County. However, the Chiefs ended the inning as Kasten Harvey grounded out to end the inning.
The Chiefs scored their first run during the top of the seventh inning as Cal Cook scored on a John Oberson RBI single, making it 3-1.
However, despite scoring a run, Paducah could not keep the inning alive as Kyler Carmack flew out to center field to end the inning.
The Chiefs rallied in the top of the eighth inning as Elijah Brooks singled to lead off. Brooks later scored as Gage Griggs grounded out for the first out in the inning, making it 3-2.
Tucker Love’s RBI single tied the game at 3-3 as Colby Morse scored.
The tied game did not last long as Dubois County plated four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it 7-3. However, the Chiefs fell in the top of the ninth inning with three strikeouts to end the game.
Saturday’s game
Paducah Chiefs 3, Fulton Railroaders 2
Paducah 000 200 010—3-5-0
Fulton 000 100 010—2-5-0
WP: C Murphy LP: B Cooner
2B: FUL — L Rogers
HR: PAD — C Cook, C Morse; FUL — P Estes, R Lee
TB: PAD — C Cook 4, C Morse 4, E Brooks 1, K Carmack 1, J Oberson 1; FUL — P Estes 4, R Lee 4, L Rogers 2, B Baird 1, B Holloway 1
SB: PAD — E Brooks; R Callahan
CS: PAD — K Carmack; P Estes
Dubois County Bombers 7, Paducah Chiefs 3
Paducah 000 000 120—3-8-2
Dubois 030 000 04x—7-6-1
WP: C Anderson LP: C Hawkins
2B: PAD — C Cook; DUB — X Willis 2, D DuPont
TB: PAD — C Cook 2, K Carmack 2, E Brooks 1, K Morse 1, C Morse 1, J Oberson 1, T Love 1; DUB — X Willis 4, D DuPont 2, C Oxley 1, R Davis 1, T Schank 1
HBP: DUB — D DuPont, X Willis
SB: DUB — X Willis 2
CS: DUB — X Willis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.