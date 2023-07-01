Nate Lang

The Paducah Chiefs traveled to Indiana Friday night to take on the Dubois County Bombers in a seven-inning doubleheader series at the historic League Stadium. The Chiefs took one out of the two games, defeating the Bombers 3-0 before falling in the second game 3-2.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

In the first contest, which Paducah claimed, Cory Cissell took home the win while throwing on the mound for the Chiefs. Cissell threw all seven innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four of 21 on 69 pitches, 50 registering as strikes.

