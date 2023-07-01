HUNTINGBURG, IN — The Paducah Chiefs traveled to Indiana Friday night to take on the Dubois County Bombers in a seven-inning doubleheader series at the historic League Stadium. The Chiefs took one out of the two games, defeating the Bombers 3-0 before falling in the second game 3-2.
In the first contest, which Paducah claimed, Cory Cissell took home the win while throwing on the mound for the Chiefs. Cissell threw all seven innings, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out four of 21 on 69 pitches, 50 registering as strikes.
Paducah jumped on the board in the second inning. Despite Gage Griggs grounding into a double play, the Chiefs plated one run, with Bryden Fraasman scoring during the play. However, the inning ended with the Bombers escaping as Ben Brombaugh struck out.
At the top of the seventh inning, the Chiefs added two more runs, with Fraasman and Christian Beal kicking off with back-to-back singles. A walk to Griggs loaded the bases before Brombaugh grounded into a fielder’s choice. However, Fraasman was out at home plate for the first out in the inning.
With two outs, the inning continued for the Chiefs. Luke Dymond doubled to right field, allowing Beal and Griggs to score and move Brombaugh into scoring position. The inning ended, however, before Paducah could strike again as Will Gibbs flew out to center field.
Thomas King took the loss for the Bombers. King allowed four hits and one run in over five innings on the bump. He struck out two and walked one on 68 pitches, facing 18.
PADUCAH 3, DUBOIS COUNTY 0
PAD 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 X X — 3-7-0
DUB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0-1-0
WP: C. Cissell; LP: T. King
2B: PAD — L. Dymond, B. Fraasman
TB: PAD — B. Fraasman 4, L. Dymond 2, C. Beal 2, S. Kestranek 1; DUB — P. Osting 1
SB: PAD — B. Brombaugh, B. Fraasman
CS: PAD — S. Kestranek; DUB — P. Osting
The Paducah Chiefs fell in the second game of the Friday night doubleheader as the Dubois County Bombers walked it off in a 3-2 victory in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Mitchell Henneberry took the loss for the Chiefs. Henneberry worked less than an inning on the mound, allowing two hits and two runs (earned) while striking out two of four on 15 pitches.
The Chiefs struck first in the top of the third inning as Noah Boon scored on a wild pitch to make it a 1-0 ballgame. However, Paducah could not keep the inning alive with runners in scoring position.
Paducah added one more run in the fourth inning as Gunnar Bingham led off with a single to center field. With one out, Gage Griggs singled on a ground ball to left field, allowing Bryden Fraasman to score and make it 2-0.
Despite Paducah continuing to lead, the Bombers answered in the bottom of the sixth inning as Reece Davis singled to right field, allowing Jay Flynn to score and make it a 2-1 game.
Dubois County tied and then took the lead to earn the walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning. With one out, Josh Russell doubled on a line drive to right field. The next batter, Frankie Sebastiano, doubled to left field, allowing Russell to score. Flynn singled to left field, allowing Sebastiano to score the winning earn to split the doubleheader with the Chiefs.
DUBOIS COUNTY 3, PADUCAH 2
PAD 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 X X — 2-5-0
DUB 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 X X — 3-6-1
WP: C. Okes; LP: M. Henneberry
2B: DUB — F. Sebastiano, J. Russell
TB: PAD — N. Boon 1, G. Griggs 1, A. Krider 1, G. Bingham 1, C. Beal 1; DUB — J. Flynn 2, F. Sebastiano 2, J. Russell 2, J. Milto 1, R. Davis 1
SB: PAD — B. Brombaugh; DUB — G. Medina
