HENDERSON — The Paducah Chiefs traveled to Park Field to tackle the Flash in the second contest between the two organizations this week. On Thursday night, the Chiefs defeated the Henderson Flash in a 10-4 victory, with Jacob Overbeck claiming the win while working six innings.
The Carson Newman righthanded hurler allowed five hits and two runs (earned) while striking out five on 95 pitches and 23 batters.
Paducah came into the contest swinging and ready for battle, plating four runs in the top of the first inning as Sammy Kestranek led off with a base hit knock to left field. After a five-pitch walk to Will Gibbs, Gunnar Bingham ripped a ground ball single to first base, leaving all three Chiefs safe for Bryden Fraasman’s RBI double. The double allowed Kestranek and Gibbs to make it a 2-0 ballgame with zero outs.
Although David Limbach struck out on a foul tip, Bingham moved the score to 3-0, advancing to home on a wild pitch. The next batter, Colby Morse, grounded out, but Fraasman scored on the play to make it 4-0.
The Chiefs continued to lead heading into the third inning, adding one more run courtesy of Limbach’s sacrifice fly to center field. The sac fly allowed Bingham to reach home safely, giving Paducah a 5-0 lead over the Henderson Flash.
At the bottom of the third, Henderson got on the scoreboard with a solo home run by Luke Scales to center field. However, the inning ended with the next batter flying out to Fraasman in right field.
During the bottom of the fifth inning, the Flash struck again with a leadoff home run by Evan Joubert to make it 5-2. However, the Flash could not continue to produce offense against the Chiefs in the inning, going down in a 1-2-3 order to complete the fifth.
Paducah answered at the top of the sixth inning, adding three more runs to their tally. With two outs, Kestranek hit a ground ball, reaching on an error by the Flash. Kestranek stole second and third before Gibbs drew a five-pitch walk. Bingham continued his reign of offensive terror with an RBI triple, clearing the bases and giving Paducah a 7-2 lead.
Fraasman added one more run, scoring Bingham as he hit a ground ball and reached on an error by the Flash to make it 8-2.
At the top of the eighth, the Chiefs added two more to give them a 10-2 lead. Austin Krider led off with a single, advancing to second on Bingham’s two-out single. A double by Fraasman scored Bingham to put the game out of reach in the late innings for the Flash.
Henderson snagged two runs in the bottom half of the eighth inning, scoring both runs on an error by the Chiefs.
Will Juday took the loss for Henderson on the mound. The Saginaw Valley State University hurler worked over three innings, allowing six hits and five runs (earned) while walking two and striking out three.
PADUCAH CHIEFS 10, HENDERSON FLASH 4
PAD 4 0 1 0 0 3 0 2 0 --10-12-1
HEN 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0 --4-6-2
WP: J. Overbeck; LP: W. Juday
2B: PAD — B. Fraasman 2; HEN — L. Scales
HR: HEN — L. Scales, E. Joubert
TB: PAD — G. Bingham 6, B. Fraasman 5, W. Gibbs 1, S. Kestranek 1, A. Krider 1, B. Byrd 1, C. Morse; HEN — L. Scales 7, E. Joubert 4, B. Morse 2
HBP: HEN — A. Lee, E. Roberts, N. Brewer
SB: PAD — S. Kestranek, G. Bingham
CS: HEN — A. Lee, B. Morse
E: PAD — D. Limbach; HEN — E. Joubert 2
