Gunnar Bingham

The Paducah Chiefs defeated the Henderson Flash on Thursday night in a 10-4 finish. Murray State’s Gunnar Bingham went 4-for-5 in the contest with an RBI triple, collecting two RBI and three runs.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

HENDERSON — The Paducah Chiefs traveled to Park Field to tackle the Flash in the second contest between the two organizations this week. On Thursday night, the Chiefs defeated the Henderson Flash in a 10-4 victory, with Jacob Overbeck claiming the win while working six innings.

The Carson Newman righthanded hurler allowed five hits and two runs (earned) while striking out five on 95 pitches and 23 batters.

