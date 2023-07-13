FULTON — The Paducah Chiefs continue to roll during the summer season with a 12-2 blowout against the hosting Fulton Railroaders. The Chiefs collected 16 hits in the victory, courtesy of Gunner Bingham, Colby Morse, Will Gibbs, and a grand slam by Nate Lang.

David Limbach took home the win for the Chiefs. Limbach worked over four innings on the bump for Paducah, allowing seven hits, two runs (one earned), and two walks while striking out six.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In