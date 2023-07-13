FULTON — The Paducah Chiefs continue to roll during the summer season with a 12-2 blowout against the hosting Fulton Railroaders. The Chiefs collected 16 hits in the victory, courtesy of Gunner Bingham, Colby Morse, Will Gibbs, and a grand slam by Nate Lang.
David Limbach took home the win for the Chiefs. Limbach worked over four innings on the bump for Paducah, allowing seven hits, two runs (one earned), and two walks while striking out six.
The Chiefs plated four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 4-0 lead. With one out, Bingham and Gage Griggs singled back-to-back before Bryden Fraasman’s RBI single allowed the former Lyon and Blue Tornado to score. The inning continued with Fraasman and Ben Brombaugh scoring on a double by Morse, giving Paducah a four-run lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
Fulton answered, plating two courtesy of RBI singles by Tassos Foster and Jackson Norris, making it a 4-2 ballgame. However, the Chiefs continued with an offensive explosion in the fourth inning.
Three consecutive singles by Luke Dymond, Gibbs, and Bingham set it up masterfully for the two-out grand slam by Lang on a 2-1 pitch. Lang’s home run to center field allowed the Chiefs to move to a comfortable 8-2, which continued to expand in later innings.
At the top of the sixth inning, Paducah started with two singles by Gibbs and Bingham before Griggs drew a walk to load the bases for Fraasman. Although Fraasman grounded into a fielder’s choice, Bingham scored on an error by Fulton to make it 9-2.
Despite a strikeout to Lang, Griggs scored on an error at home by Fulton, moving the score to 10-2 with two outs. The final blows of the sixth inning came as Brombaugh doubled to left field on a line drive, scoring Fraasman. The next batter, Morse, singled to make it 12-2.
The Railroaders could not come back in the bottom of the sixth or seventh inning, allowing the Chiefs to take home the team’s third consecutive win.
Jackson Garrett took the loss for Fulton. Garrett worked three innings for the Railroaders, allowing seven hits, four runs (three earned), and one walk while striking out four on 65 pitches.
PADUCAH 12, FULTON 2
PAD 0 0 4 4 0 4 0 X X — 12-16-1
FUL 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 X X — 2-8-6
WP: D. Limbach; LP: J. Garrett
2B: PAD — C. Morse 2, B. Brombaugh, G. Bingham; FUL — G. Anderson
TB: PAD — G. Bingham 5, N. Lang 5, C. Morse 5, W. Gibbs 2, B. Brombaugh 2, S. Kestranek 1, L. Dymond 1, G. Griggs 1, B. Fraasman 1
HBP: PAD — B. Brombaugh; FUL — T. Foster
SB: PAD — W. Gibbs, G. Bingham, B. Fraasman
E: PAD — C. Morse; FUL — G. Anderson 3, A. Gibson, C. Davis
