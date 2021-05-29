After losing a season to the global pandemic in 2020, the Paducah Chiefs will return to Brooks Stadium for a summer of baseball.
The Ohio Valley League currently has 10 summer collegiate teams that will play regular-season games from June 4 to July 27, with a postseason beginning on July 29 and finishing on Aug. 8.
“Opening Night is on Friday, June 4, and the game will start at 6:30 p.m.,” Chiefs General Manager Greg McKeel told The Sun. “Being back in operation after being off for a year with COVID, everywhere I go, people ask if we’ll be playing, and we are. We’re excited about it.”
The Chiefs have 32 collegiate baseball players on the roster for Opening Night, including local names Rook Ellington (McCracken County High School/Murray State), Bryce Haas (St. Mary/Carson Newman), Jacob Ehling (McCracken County/Rend Lake), Jase Mizell (Massac County/Wabash Valley), Reece Hutchins (McCracken County/Missouri S&T), Billy Johnston (St. Mary/Harding University) and Gabe East (Caldwell County/Eastern Kentucky).
While the original Chiefs began playing in the Kitty League in 1903, the current team returned to Brooks in 2017 and has successful seasons ever since.
Brooks Stadium Commission President Doc Hideg and McKeel oversee the Chiefs baseball club with the help of field manager and Paducah native Joe Hall.
Hall’s known around the region for his three seasons spent playing Major League Baseball and later earning a World Series ring with the Chicago White Sox as a hitting coach.
Spectators can purchase a single-game chair seat for $10, and single-game admission tickets are $5.
Season tickets are available as well, along with group and company discounts.
Reserved seats are $200 and include all 23 home games and home playoff games for fans to enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.