With Opening Day around the corner for the Ohio Valley League’s Paducah Chiefs, the college wood-bat team is looking for host families to provide stability for the young men arriving in the area. The season will kick off approximately four weeks after Paducah Tilghman’s high school regular season ends this month.
Per a press release sent out this week, several players need local families to open their homes and host them through the 2022 OVL season that begins on June 2 at the historic Brooks Stadium.
“Being a host family for one of these amazing players is one of the best experiences I have had,” General Manager Greg McKeel said. “Host families provide the much-needed stability and support for these young players who travel to Paducah to play for the Chiefs. Even though this is only for two months, I have seen host families and players develop relationships that continue for years. They are truly extended family members.”
Season tickets for the Chiefs are available for $200 by contacting GM McKeel.
The season ticket package includes all home games and home playoff games. For spectators who do not want to commit to the season ticket package, general admission is available at the gate on game days for $5 per game or $10 per game for a chairback seat.
For those interested in learning more about host families or interested in sponsorships for the Paducah Chiefs, please get in touch with Greg McKeel via phone at (270)210-9766 or email at paducahchiefs@gmail.com
