On Tuesday, June 1, the Paducah Chiefs organization announced a new skipper for the hometown Ohio Valley League team’s 2021 season.
Manager Chip Cox, who has been behind the scenes for the Chiefs, will now steer the helm this season with an abundance of collegiate talent behind him.
“I love being around the kids,” Cox told The Sun. “It’s a combination of loving the game and the players. Being able to try and prepare them for not only their baseball careers but preparing them for life after baseball.”
Cox, who grew up in Madisonville, became a resident of Paducah in 1988 when he moved to the local area with his wife, Robbin. He and his wife raised two sons — Will, who graduated from Paducah Tilghman, and Chad, who graduated from Community Christian Academy.
“We want to win our division, that’s the overall goal, and then get in the playoffs and win the league championship,” Cox said. “I want the boys to have a good summer of learning the game and improving not only in their baseball skills but improving as young men.”
Cox, who has extensive knowledge and years in the game, replaces former manager and Paducah native Joe Hall this season.
With experience in multiple game levels, Cox will bring in extra depth to an already excellent team.
In his first game as skipper, the Chiefs took on the Fulton Railroaders on Friday night at the historic Brooks Stadium.
The Chiefs will host the Madisonville Miners on Sunday evening and the Dubois County Bombers on Tuesday night.
