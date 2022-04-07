The Paducah Chiefs will return to the historic Brooks Stadium this summer with the hope of an incredible and unforgettable season. The Chiefs will kick off the season with a home opener on June 2 with new manager Delta Cleary Jr. at the helm.
The team returned to Paducah in 2017 with the collegiate wooden bat Ohio Valley League. With a 26-man roster, players from the Paducah area and around the country, the Chiefs give local baseball fans a moment to step back and enjoy America’s Pastime as the game was intended. While there are players that call Paducah home, many out-of-town team members will stay with host families in the area.
The Chiefs are overseen by Commission President Doc Hideg, who fans of the team can see around the field accompanied by his four-legged friend throughout the season. The team’s General Manager, Greg McKeel, runs a tight ship, keeping the team running smoothly while also ensuring the players know how to represent Paducah properly.
Cleary is joining the team this season as manager and will be an asset to an already iconic history. He won a World Series title at Louisiana State University Eunice.
In addition, he was an NJCAA All-American First Team member and won a Rawlings Gold Glove for his performance in the outfield.
Cleary was drafted in the 37th round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Colorado Rockies, playing 11 years of professional baseball and reaching the Triple-A level. During his time in professional baseball, he collected 1,000 career hits.
The postseason will begin on July 22 and run until July 31, giving players time to enjoy a brief summer before returning to college in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.