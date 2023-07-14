On Thursday night, the Paducah Chiefs continued the team’s win streak with a blowout victory over the visiting Hoptown Hoppers. Lincoln Memorial’s Bryden Fraasman led his team to a 15-2 victory at Brooks Stadium with six RBI.
Along with Fraasman, who went 2-for-4 in the contest, Paducah Chiefs’ Ben Brombaugh led the team in hits, going 3-for-3. Between the two, the Chiefs tallied eight runs, conquering the Hoppers.
Jacob Overbeck pitched Paducah to victory over the visiting Hoptown Hoppers. The Carson Newman hurler worked six innings on the mound, allowing six hits and one run (earned) while walking one and striking out three on 93 pitches and 24 batters.
The Chiefs wasted no time getting on the board in the bottom of the first inning as Gage Griggs led off with a five-pitch walk ahead of Gunnar Bingham. Bingham ripped a triple to left field, quickly scoring Griggs to make it a 1-0 game with no outs. The inning continued as Colby Morse drew a walk before Fraasman knocked an RBI double to left field, scoring Bingham and Morse. One more run came as Brombaugh singled to right field, scoring Fraasman to make it 4-0.
The Hoppers plated one run in the top of the fourth inning as Carter Hood singled on a fly ball to right field, scoring Dom Oliverio with two outs. However, the Chiefs escaped without further damage as Overbeck struck out the next batter, Chase Cummings.
Paducah added on in the bottom of the fourth inning, plating seven runs that began with a one-out single by Brombaugh. With two back-to-back walks given to Sammy Kestranek and Austin Krider, the Chiefs made it a 5-1 ballgame on a ground out by Griggs. On a pickoff attempt, Kestranek scored, stealing home as Krider advanced to third base on an indifference by the Hoppers, making it 6-1.
The inning continued for the Chiefs as Morse drew a walk before Fraasman cleared the bases with a standup triple to center field, nearly touching the wall of Brooks Stadium. The triple moved the Chiefs to a 9-1 lead as Krider, Bingham, and Morse scored. Two more runs came across the scoreboard as Paducah ended the inning with a 10-run difference against Hoptown.
At the bottom of the sixth inning, Paducah increased the lead to 15-1, with the inning beginning with Javy Beal singling in no-man’s land between third and left field. A single by Brombaugh and a walk to Kestranek loaded the bases before Krider knocked an RBI single to center field, allowing Beal and Brombaugh to make it 13-1. Kestranek scored on an error by the Hoppers before a sacrifice fly gave the Chiefs a 14-run lead.
Hoptown added one last run in the top of the seventh inning as Reid Douglas grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Hood. However, the Hoppers went down in order after the fielder’s choice to end the game.
Caden Wilburn took the loss for the Hoppers. The University of Indianapolis hurler allowed four hits and seven runs in over three innings of work on the mound for Hoptown. Wilburn struck out four.
PADUCAH 15, HOPTOWN 2
HOP 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 X X — 2-6-1
PAD 4 0 0 7 0 4 X X X — 15-11-1
WP: J. Overback; LP: C. Wilburn
2B: PAD — B. Fraasman, C. Morse
3B: PAD — G. Bingham, B. Fraasman
TB: HOP — D. Oliverio 2, S. Perkins 1, C. Hood 1, J. Kiebler 1, C. Cummings 1; PAD — B. Fraasman 5, B. Brombaugh 3, G. Bingham 3, C. Morse 2, S. Kestranek 1, G. Griggs 1, A. Krider 1, J. Beal 1
HBP: PAD — K. Morse 2, B. Brombaugh
SB: PAD — S. Kestranek, B. Brombaugh, G. Bingham
E: HOP — J. Kiebler; PAD — B. Woods
