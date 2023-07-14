Jacob Overbeck

Jacob Overbeck pitched the Paducah Chiefs to victory over the visiting Hoptown Hoppers. The Carson Newman hurler worked six innings on the mound, allowing six hits and one run (earned) while walking one and striking out three on 93 pitches and 24 batters.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Thursday night, the Paducah Chiefs continued the team’s win streak with a blowout victory over the visiting Hoptown Hoppers. Lincoln Memorial’s Bryden Fraasman led his team to a 15-2 victory at Brooks Stadium with six RBI.

Along with Fraasman, who went 2-for-4 in the contest, Paducah Chiefs’ Ben Brombaugh led the team in hits, going 3-for-3. Between the two, the Chiefs tallied eight runs, conquering the Hoppers.

