The Paducah Chiefs will begin the week on a high note, winning five of their last seven contests during the 2023 Ohio Valley League summer collegiate season. Over the weekend, the Chiefs met with the Hoptown Hoppers and Louisville Jockeys.
HOPTOWN HOPPERS 6, PADUCAH CHIEFS 5
On Saturday, the Paducah Chiefs traveled to Hopkinsville to take on the Hoptown Hoppers after a Friday night walk-off courtesy of Gunnar Bingham. Despite going into the contest with high spirits, the Chiefs could not complete the weekend sweep, falling 6-5 to the Hoppers.
The difference in the game came in the sixth inning when Hoptown plated four runs to break the 2-2 tie with the Chiefs. Despite the Hoppers taking the lead, Paducah rallied the troops and worked together to try and fight back with a double by Gunnar Bingham and a single by Christian Beal, scoring three runs in the eighth inning.
Noah Boon took the loss for Paducah. The Southeastern Illinois College hurler worked an inning, allowing three hits and four runs (earned) while striking out two on 29 pitches and facing seven batters.
Will Gibbs and Gage Griggs led the team with four hits a piece. Gibbs and Griggs went 2-for-4. Bryden Fraasman knocked a home run in the sixth inning and tallied two RBI while going 1-for-3 on the day.
Jack Bell started for the Chiefs. The Three Rivers College hurler worked over four innings on the mound, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four of 20 batters.
Jake Gothrup and Klayton Wright appeared in relief for Paducah. Gothrup worked less than an inning, allowing three hits and walking one. Wright finished the game, throwing two innings and striking out two.
PAD 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 0 — 5-8-1
HOP 0 0 1 0 1 4 0 0 X — 6-10-2
WP: J. Girard; LP: N. Boon
2B: PAD — G. Bingham; HOP — R. Estrada, R. Douglas
TB: PAD — B. Fraasman 4, W. Gibbs 2, G. Griggs 2, G. Bingham 2, S. Kestranek 1, C. Beal 1; HOP — R. Estrada 3, R. Douglas 2, S. Bell 2, C. Hood 2, S. Perkins 1, D. Oliverio 1, A. Logvinov 1
HBP: PAD — S. Kestranek; HOP — S. Perkins
SB: PAD — G. Griggs; HOP — S. Perkins 2, S. Bell, D. Oliverio
E: PAD — S. Kestranek; HOP — J. Girard, A. Logvinov
PADUCAH CHIEFS 14, LOUISVILLE JOCKEYS 4
The Chiefs hosted the visiting Louisville Jockeys at Brooks Stadium on Sunday afternoon to close out the weekend. Paducah came out on top with a 12-4 victory, with Bryant Byrd winning on the mound.
Byrd threw four innings, allowing four hits and three runs (one earned) while walking four and striking out three of 22 on 82 pitches.
The offense exploded for the Chiefs in the bottom of the fourth inning with a leadoff walk by Colby Morse. A single by Ben Brombaugh and back-to-back walks to Sammy Kestranek, Will Gibbs, and Gage Griggs kept the inning going as Bryden Fraasman singled to center field, giving Paducah a 6-1 lead. The Chiefs added three more runs before Louisville escaped the inning.
The Chiefs added three more runs to make it a 12-3 ballgame before the Jockeys plated a run in the top of the ninth.
LOU 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 — 4-9-3
PAD 1 0 2 6 0 0 0 3 X --12-11-3
WP: B. Byrd; LP: S. Turilli
2B: LOU — C. Moore; PAD — W. Gibbs, C. Morse
TB: LOU — C. Moore 3, M. Lane 3, B. Hale 2, D. Jacob 2, L. Hess 1, J. Chapman 1; PAD — W. Gibbs 3, S. Kestranek 2, B. Brombaugh 2, B. Fraasman 2, C. Morse 2, G. Griggs 1, K. Morse 1
HBP: LOU — M. Grant 2; PAD — B. Brombaugh, B. Fraasman, K. Morse
SB: LOU — C. Moore, M. Lane; PAD — B. Brombaugh
CS: LOU — B. Hale, M. Grant, L. Dismang
E: LOU — M. Grant 2, L. Goetz; PAD — W. Gibbs, G. Griggs, C. Beal
