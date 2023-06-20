Gage Griggs

Gage Griggs went 1-for-2 during the 12-4 victory over Clarksville on Sunday night at Brooks Stadium with two RBI and three walks. Griggs also stole a base in the contest, scoring twice to assist in the Chief win.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Sunday night, the Paducah Chiefs returned to the win column with the team’s first victory since June 6. With 17 walks collected, the Chiefs defeated the visiting Clarksville Whirlybirdz at the historic and crowd-pleasing Brooks Stadium in a 12-4 victory.

Bryant Byrd claimed the win for Paducah. The Southeastern Illinois College hurler worked six innings, allowing five innings and three (two earned) runs while walking three and striking out three of 27 on 88 pitches.

