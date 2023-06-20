On Sunday night, the Paducah Chiefs returned to the win column with the team’s first victory since June 6. With 17 walks collected, the Chiefs defeated the visiting Clarksville Whirlybirdz at the historic and crowd-pleasing Brooks Stadium in a 12-4 victory.
Bryant Byrd claimed the win for Paducah. The Southeastern Illinois College hurler worked six innings, allowing five innings and three (two earned) runs while walking three and striking out three of 27 on 88 pitches.
Merik Carter took the loss for Clarksville. The Columbia State Community College athlete worked one inning. Carter allowed two hits and four (earned) runs while walking four and striking out one of nine on 44 pitches.
Clarksville jumped on the board in the first inning with two runs. After a leadoff walk, a single, and an error, Blaze Bell singled on a line drive to left field, allowing Jack Torbett and Carter to score. However, the Chiefs ended the Whirlybirdz threat with back-to-back flyouts and a strikeout to end the inning.
The Chiefs took a two-run lead in the bottom of the second inning. Bryden Fraasman led off with a home run to left field, making it 2-1. Christian Beal, Gage Griggs, Noah Boon, and Austin Krider drew consecutive walks to make it a tied 2-2 ballgame. With the bases loaded, the next batter, Gunnar Bingham, singled to right field and allowed Griggs and Boon to score, taking a 4-2 lead. The Chief rally ended quickly as the next three batters went down in order to complete the inning.
At the top of the fourth inning, Charlie Compton singled for Clarksville, allowing Caleb Mulchaly to score and cut into Paducah’s lead with two outs. The inning ended with Jack Torbett grounding into a fielder’s choice.
Paducah took a 9-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, with Sammy Kestranek leading off the inning with a six-pitch walk. With one out, Brombaugh was hit by a pitch before Kestranek advanced to third base on a wild pitch, allowing Brombaugh to also move into scoring position.
After Fraasman drew a walk to load the bases, Beal flew out for the second out of the inning. However, Griggs added another walk to his night, allowing Kestranek to score, making it 5-3. Boon moved the score to 6-3 with a six-pitch walk, scoring Brombaugh. The next batter, Krider, doubled to clear the bases, making it 9-3 as Fraasman, Griggs, and Boon scored.
Clarksville added one run in the top of the seventh inning as Bell doubled on a fly ball to center field, scoring Gabe Sibert.
The Paducah Chiefs plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it 12-4. It began with Kestranek walking on four pitches before W Gibbs, and Brombaugh drew walks to load the bases. Kestranek scored on a passed ball before Fraasman popped out for the first out. The next batter, Beal, knocked a sacrifice fly, allowing Gibbs to score.
The contest’s final run came on an RBI single by Griggs on a line drive to second base, allowing Brombaugh to make it 12-4.
David Limbach appeared in relief for the Chiefs. The Saint Leo University hurler worked one inning, allowing two hits and one earned run on 20 pitches and facing five batters.
PADUCAH 12, CLARKSVILLE 4
CLA 2 0 0 1 0 0 1 X X — 4-7-1
PAD 0 4 0 0 0 5 3 X X — 12-4-1
WP: B. Byrd; LP: M. Carter
2B: CLA — B. Bell; PAD — A. Krider
TB: CLA — B. Bell 3, C. Compton 1, M. Carter 1, A. Beaman 1, G. Sibert 1, L. Stricklin 1; PAD — B. Fraasman 4, A. Krider 2, G. Griggs 1, G. Bingham 1
HBP: CLA — C. Mulchaly; PAD — B. Brombaugh, A. Krider
SB: CLA — C. Mulchaly; PAD — G. Griggs, C. Beal
CS: PAD — G. Griggs, C. Beal
E: CLA — G. Sims; PAD — B. Byrd
