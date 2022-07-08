On Thursday night, the Paducah Chiefs faced off against the Hoptown Hoppers at Brooks Stadium for the fourth time this year.
The Hoppers are hovering just below .500, and the Chiefs’ record was 10-18 before this game.
The scoring started in the top of the second inning when the Hoppers loaded the bases after three walks. Then, they added four runs in the inning from four walks with the bases loaded to make it a 4-0 ballgame.
In the bottom of the second, the Chiefs were able to put runners on second and third coming from a leadoff single by Kyler Carmack, followed by a double from Gage Griggs. Cal Cook was able to drive Carmack in with a sacrifice fly to right field to cut the deficit to three.
After a scoreless third, the Hoppers added another two to the run column in the fourth. The first came from an RBI double from Jacob Dupps. Gavin Baxter then drove him in with a single out to center field, making it a 6-1 ballgame.
In the bottom of the sixth, Kyler Carmack led off the inning with a single. Two walks drawn loaded the bases with Austin Krider up to bat. He then drew a walk to score the second Chiefs run of the game.
They then left three runners stranded as the game progressed to the seventh.
The Hoppers quickly loaded the bases coming from two walks and a single. Dupps was able to poke a ball into the outfield to score one and extend their lead back to five.
Walks were the main point of tonight’s game, with a total of 27 between both teams.
In the bottom of the seventh, two consecutive singles by Kyler Carmack and Gage Griggs put runners on with Cody Holub due up. Holub’s single into right field scored Carmack, and an error on the throw scored Griggs to make it a 7-4 ballgame.
At The Sun’s deadline, the score was 7-4, favoring the Hoppers.
The Chiefs play again on Friday night at Fulton to face the Railroaders. They are fighting for a playoff spot in this year’s tournament. The top ten teams make the playoffs.
The 10 and seven seeds face-off, and the eighth and nine seeds go head-to-head in play in games to determine the eight-team bracket. The Chiefs are ranked ninth out of the eleven teams in the Ohio Valley League.
