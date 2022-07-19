In the final weekend of the Paducah Chiefs at Brooks Stadium, with the blue seats filled with spectators young and old, the team fell to the visiting Fulton Railroaders, 13-8.
The Railroaders jumped on the board during the third inning, plating three runs after Paducah gave up back-to-back walks to Jackson Shoulders and Garner Anderson before Braxton Baird singled on a bunt to the mound.
The next batter, Tennessee Carranza, singled on a ground ball, allowing Anderson to score. One more run came as Jake Cekander sacrificed to right field, allowing Baird to score.
A triple by Anderson in the top of the third inning pushed the score to 4-0 for the Railroaders.
The Chiefs plated their first run in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Elijah Brooks grounded out with enough time for Austin Krider to score. Kyler Carmack was stranded at second base as Colby Morse flew out to end the inning.
During the bottom of the fourth inning, the Chiefs inched closer to the Fulton lead. With bases loaded, Krider sacrificed to right field, allowing John Orberson to score. The next batter, Tucker Love, singled to center field, allowing Cal Cook to score from third base.
Despite Carmack reaching on an error, the inning ended with bases loaded as Brooks flew out to the right fielder Carranza.
By the top of the sixth inning, Fulton took an 8-3 lead with the Chiefs struggling to keep the offensive explosion at bay.
Four more runs came for Fulton in the top of the seventh inning. However, the Chiefs plated four runs in the bottom half of the inning, keeping the score from being pushed out of reach.
Fulton plated one more run in the top of the ninth. Despite the Chiefs having a runner on base in the bottom of the ninth, Paducah could not produce enough offense to come back and win it.
Sam Poindexter earned the victory for the Fulton Railroaders. He surrendered three runs on four hits in over five innings, striking out three.
Drew Davis and Blake Loper appeared in relief out of the bullpen.
Davis recorded the last nine outs to earn the save for the Railroaders.
Corbin Guthman started for the Chiefs. He lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing eight hits and eight runs while striking out three.
Jack Bell and Jonathan Barnes appeared in relief for the Chiefs. Bell worked two innings while Barnes finished with one and one-third inning.
