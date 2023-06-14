The Paducah Chiefs fell in their Tuesday night contest against the visiting Henderson Flash at the historic Brooks Stadium. Despite the 7-2 decision, the Chiefs held the Flash for the first three innings before Henderson took a comfortable lead in the top of the fourth inning.
The Flash jumped on the board in the first inning, plating one run as Carl Lawson reached on an error by Paducah, allowing Andrew Lee to score. However, Henderson could not get the second run on the play as Brandon Hunsaker was out while advancing to home plate.
Paducah answered in the bottom half of the second inning. Noah Boon kicked off the inning with a six-pitch walk against Murray native Matthew Ray. The next batter, Krayton Morse, singled on a line drive, allowing Boon to move into scoring position at second base. However, the Flash collected the first out with a fielder’s choice by Colby Morse, as Boon was out in the attempt to head to third.
The inning continued as Gunnar Bingham drew a walk before Will Gibbs grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Krayton Morse to score and tie the game at 1-1.
Henderson took a 2-1 lead in the third inning as Luke Scales grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Lee to score. Despite the Flash threat, the Chiefs worked out of the inning as Ethan Roberts flew out to send Paducah back to the dugout.
Paducah continued to fight, scoring again in the bottom of the third inning as Bryden Fraasman singled on a fly ball to left field, giving Griggs ample time to cross home plate. Despite bases loaded after a walk by Krayton Morse and a single by Colby Morse, the Chiefs could not provide the offense to take the lead as Bingham was called out on a foul tip to end the Chief rally.
The Flash took a 6-2 lead in the fourth, scoring four runs. Mason Simon kicked off the rally with a single before Lee ripped a single to right field. Lee advanced to second on an error by Paducah, which allowed Simon to score and make it 3-2. An RBI double by Jacob Lester moved the score to 4-2 as Lee scored and Hunsaker moved into scoring position at third base. Two more runs came courtesy of Logan Lacey and Roberts to make it 6-2.
Henderson collected one more run in the top of the sixth inning as Lacey singled on a ground ball to left field, allowing Lester to score on the throw from Bingham in the outfield.
Despite attempts, the Chiefs could not overcome the deficit in the later innings, collecting the team’s fifth consecutive loss this season.
Holton Compton took home the victory for the Flash. The Rend Lake hurler lasted two innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out three of 11.
Jack Bell received the loss for the Paducah Chiefs. The Three Rivers College hurler allowed four hits and four runs (earned) in less than an inning on the bump. Bell struck out one and walked two in his appearance.
Bishop Woods, Joe Peca, Corey Cissell, and Jorden Eaton appeared in relief for the Chiefs.
Woods worked three innings, allowing one hit and two runs (one earned) while walking four of 16 batters on 64 pitches.
Peca threw two innings, allowing two hits and one run (earned) while walking two and striking out seven of 12 on 57 pitches.
Cissell worked two innings for the Chiefs. He allowed one hit and one walk on 36 pitches while facing eight batters.
Eaton completed the game for Paducah. He worked an inning, walking two and striking out one of five batters on 20 pitches.
Ray started the game for the Flash. He allowed one hit and one run (earned) in over two innings on the mound. Ray walked four of 11 batters on 54 pitches.
HEN 1 0 1 4 0 1 0 0 0 — 7-8-1
PAD 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 2-6-2
WP: H. Compton; LP: J. Bell
TB: J. Lester 3, L. Lacey 2, A. Lee 1, M. Simon 1, E. Roberts 1, B. Hunsaker 1; PAD — N. Boon 2, C. Beal 1, B. Fraasman 1, K. Morse 1, C. Morse 1
HBP: HEN — A. Lee 2, L. Scales, B. Hunsaker
SB: HEN — A. Lee 2; PAD — G. Griggs 2, B. Fraasman
E: HEN — M. Simon; PAD — W. Gibbs, B. Fraasman
