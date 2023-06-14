Bishop Woods

Bishop Woods works the mound for the Paducah Chiefs on Tuesday night at Brooks Stadium. Woods threw three innings, allowing one hit, two runs (one earned), and walked four on 64 pitches. The Bethel hurler faced 16 batters.

 Kyler Adams, Paducah Chiefs

The Paducah Chiefs fell in their Tuesday night contest against the visiting Henderson Flash at the historic Brooks Stadium. Despite the 7-2 decision, the Chiefs held the Flash for the first three innings before Henderson took a comfortable lead in the top of the fourth inning.

The Flash jumped on the board in the first inning, plating one run as Carl Lawson reached on an error by Paducah, allowing Andrew Lee to score. However, Henderson could not get the second run on the play as Brandon Hunsaker was out while advancing to home plate.

