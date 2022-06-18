BOWLING GREEN — On Friday night, the Paducah Chiefs traveled to South Warren High School to compete against the Franklin Duelers. The nine-inning contest ended with the Duelers taking a 6-1 win over the visiting Chiefs.
In the second inning, the Duelers jumped on the scoreboard first with a two-run home run by Jonathan Evans, scoring Mark Castle. Despite giving up a home run, the Paducah Chiefs escaped the inning as the next batter, Jackson Norris, struck out looking.
Colin Murphy took the loss for the Chiefs on 78 pitches. The Louisville native worked five innings, allowing eight hits and four runs (earned) while walking and striking out one.
The Chiefs snagged their first hit in the top of the third inning as Colby Morse ripped a two-out single to the left fielder Quincy Smith II. Unfortunately for Morse, he was left stranded as Kyler Carmack grounded out to first base, ending the inning.
With an RBI single by Sam Slaughter, the Duelers took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Slaughter’s hit to Paducah’s right fielder John Oberson allowed Matthew Jenkinson to score.
Despite Oberson drawing a walk to lead off the top of the fourth inning, the Chiefs could not produce offense to cut into the Franklin lead. The next three batters went down as JD Bogart struck out swinging, Austin Krider lined out, and Garrett Smith grounded out to end the inning.
The Duelers plated one run in the bottom of the fourth inning as Evans scored on an RBI double by Norris to make it 4-0. However, the inning ended as the Rome, Georgia native was caught trying to steal third base.
Norris and Evans continued to be terrors against the Chiefs. During the sixth inning, Norris singled on a line drive to center field, allowing Evans to score from third base, making it 5-0. The team added a security run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Castle scored on a wild pitch.
The Chiefs scored in the top of the eighth inning, cutting away at Franklin’s 6-0 lead.
Despite having two outs, Morse singled to get the Paducah team’s momentum going with time running out in the game.
The next batter, Carmack, was hit by a pitch before Elijah Brooks singled on a line drive to center field. On the Brooks hit, Morse scored, making it 6-1 before the inning ended as Carmack was called out at home plate.
Richard Belcher, Austin Brewington, and Austin Long appeared in relief for the Paducah Chiefs in the loss.
Belcher worked less than an inning, allowing one hit, one run (earned), and four walks on 32 pitches and six batters.
Brewington worked over an inning, allowing one run (earned) and three walks while striking out one on 39 pitches and seven batters.
Eddyville native Long finished the game, working an inning. The former Lyon County Lyon did not allow a hit or run while walking one and striking out three batters on 20 pitches.
Joel Martinez earned the win for the Franklin Duelers. The Norwalk, California native worked five innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two on 64 pitches.
Daniel Courtney and Jacob Lassiat appeared in relief during the victory.
Courtney threw two innings, allowing one hit, and struck out three on 22 pitches.
Lassiat worked two innings, allowing three hits, one run (earned), and struck out four on 34 pitches.
Franklin 6, Paducah 1
Paducah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1-5-0
Franklin 0 2 1 1 0 1 1 0 X — 6-9-0
WP: J Martinez; LP: C Murphy
2B: FD — M Jenkinson, S Slaughter, J Norris
HR: FD — J Evans
TB: PC — C Morse 2, E Brooks 1, A Krider 1, J Oberson 1; FD — J Evans 5, S Slaughter 3, J Norris 3, M Jenkinson 2, J Musrock 1, J Curtis 1
Records: Paducah (0-0); Franklin (0-0)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.