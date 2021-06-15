Despite outhitting the Dubois County Bombers, the Paducah Chiefs dropped their Monday night road game, 10-6, at League Stadium in Huntingburg, Indiana.
The game’s tone seemed to favor the Chiefs in the first inning when Jacob Hager doubled on a fly ball to center field, scoring Brant Brown.
The lone run in the first wouldn’t give the Chiefs the security needed when Dubois plated five runs in the second inning, starting with Drew Taylor singling on a ground ball to left field, scoring Mason White.
The Bombers’ onslaught continued when Kevin Butler and Tucker Schank took advantage, earning RBI singles.
In the next inning, Paducah narrowed Dubois County’s lead by scoring three runs with back-to-back doubles by Zach Reynolds and Hager.
The score remained 5-4 until the bottom of the fifth when Mason Landers singled to left field, scoring Simon Scherry for the Bombers to make it 6-4.
By the bottom half of the seventh, Dubois County led 8-4, with the Chiefs unable to muster any run support despite multiple attempts with runners on base. The Chiefs managed to plate two more runs in the eighth inning, but it would not be enough.
In the end, Dubois County would plate two more runs to add on to their comfortable lead.
Brown (two runs, two hits, one RBI), Brandon Hager (one hit, two RBIs), Reynolds (one run, two hits, one RBI), Jacob Hager (two hits, two RBIs), Mikey Mylott (one hit), Adam Brian (one run, one hit) and Riley Hawthorne (two runs, one hit) collected the 10 hits for the Chiefs.
Mason Malone started and took the loss for the Chiefs. Malone went six innings, allowing seven runs on five hits, striking out three, and walking one.
Trey Schultz appeared in relief, throwing two innings. He allowed three runs on three hits and two walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.