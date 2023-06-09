The Paducah Chiefs suffered the organization’s second loss this season while hosting the visiting Muhlenberg County Stallions on Thursday night. The Stallions took home a 16-7 victory over the Chiefs, despite Paducah attempting to rally in late innings.
Jackson Pittman took the loss for Paducah. The Lincoln Trail College hurler worked three innings, allowing three hits and five runs (four earned) while walking four and striking out one on 61 pitches, facing 18 batters.
The Stallions jumped on the board in the visiting half of the first inning, plating two runs courtesy of a sacrifice fly by Garrett Causey and a bases-loaded walk to JT Smallwood.
The visitors added on in the top of the third inning, making it a 5-0 ballgame. The inning kicked off with another sac fly by Causey before Smallwood and Kadin Ray added on with an RBI single and triple. The Chiefs escaped the inning as Aaron Huibregtse grounded out.
At the bottom of the sixth inning, the Chiefs scored the first run in the contest. Despite being down 9-1, Paducah continued to fight with each at-bat. Ben Brombaugh ripped an RBI single to left field, allowing Sammy Kestranek to plate the run. The Chiefs added two more runs in the inning, with Christan Beal tripling to center field and Noah Boon doubling, allowing Brombaugh and Beal to make it 9-3.
The Stallions added five more runs in the top of the eighth inning and two in the ninth. However, the Chiefs did not go down without a fight.
During the bottom of the eighth inning, Gage Griggs kicked off the inning, reaching on an error by the Stallions. Two batters later, Nate Lang grounded into a fielder’s choice, allowing Griggs to score and make it 14-4. The next batter, Cal York, grounded out to short, giving Beal enough time to make it 14-5.
The Chiefs continued to fight as Gunnar Bingham singled to right field, scoring Lang to make it 14-6.
Paducah added one more run in the bottom of the ninth inning when Brombaugh scored on a sacrifice fly by Lang.
Teagan Ciocorelli took home the win for the Stallions. The Louis and Clark hurler worked five innings, allowing zero runs on three hits, and struck out two while walking two.
Jacob Ehling, Daniel Higdon, Bishop Woods, and Will Gibbs appeared in relief for Paducah.
Ehling worked four innings, allowing four hits and four runs (three earned) while striking out six and walking one of 18 batters.
Higdon worked less than an inning, allowing five runs (two earned) and walking four of six batters.
Woods appeared in less than an inning, striking out one.
Gibbs finished the contest for the Chiefs. He worked an inning, allowing three hits and two runs (one earned) while walking one and striking out one.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 16, PADUCAH CHIEFS 7
MC 2 0 3 1 0 3 0 5 2 — 16-10-2
PC 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 3 1 — 7-9-7
WP: T. Ciocorelli; LP: J. Pittman
2B: MC — T. Webb-Tate, B. Williams; PC --N. Boon 2
3B: MC — K. Ray; PC — C. Beal
TB: MC — T. Webb-Tate 3, E. Rothschild 3, K. Ray 3, B. Williams 2, A. Huibregtse 1, M. Mashiko 1, J. Smallwood 1; PC — N. Boon 4, C. Beal 4, B. Brombaugh 2, G. Bingham 2, W. Gibbs 1
HBP: MC — B. Williams, M. Mashiko; PC — W. Gibbs, S. Kestranek, B. Brombaugh, N. Boon, C. Beal
SF: MC — G. Causey 2; PC — N. Lang
SB: MC — E. Rothschild 4, B. Williams 2, T. Webb-Tate, A. Huibregtse; PC — W. Gibbs, N. Lang
E: MC — J. Deakins, J. Smallwood; PC — S. Kestranek 2, G. Griggs 2, B. Brombaugh, G. Bingham, C. Beal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.