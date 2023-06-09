The Paducah Chiefs suffered the organization’s second loss this season while hosting the visiting Muhlenberg County Stallions on Thursday night. The Stallions took home a 16-7 victory over the Chiefs, despite Paducah attempting to rally in late innings.

Jackson Pittman took the loss for Paducah. The Lincoln Trail College hurler worked three innings, allowing three hits and five runs (four earned) while walking four and striking out one on 61 pitches, facing 18 batters.

