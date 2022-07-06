On Tuesday night, the Paducah Chiefs faced off against the Louisville Jockeys at Brooks Stadium for their season’s second matchup. In their first meeting this year, the Chiefs won that game 10-5, thanks to four multi-run innings.
In this matchup, the Chiefs won by a final score of 4-2. The win gave the club its second in the past three games.
The Chiefs got things moving early, having runners on first and second in the bottom of the first, thanks to a walk and a single by Colby Morse. Gage Griggs reached on a bunt, and an error by the third baseman allowed one run to score and put two runners in scoring position.
A Krayton Morse single up the middle scored two more and made the score 3-0. However, they left three runners stranded as the game headed to the second.
The next four innings were stagnant due to great pitching on both sides. Richard Belcher started on the mound for the Chiefs and threw the first five innings, allowing one hit, no runs, and walking and striking out four.
Max Samson led off the sixth inning with a double for the Jockeys, then advanced to third after a passed ball. A single into center field by Jaret Humphrey scored the first run of the game for the Jockeys, cutting the lead to two.
In the top of the eighth, the Jockeys added another run, which came from a Jonah Wichman single to make the score 3-2 in favor of the Chiefs.
The Chiefs were able to respond quickly at the bottom of that inning. With Elijah Brooks on second after being hit by a pitch, Gage Griggs tripled into deep center field to score one and extend the lead back to two.
Corey Cissell came in to close the game in the top of the ninth for the Chiefs. The recent Lyon County graduate held off the Jockeys, allowing no hits, making the final score 4-2.
Krayton Morse stood out at the plate going 1-3 with two RBIs. Gage Griggs also went 2-4 with an RBI and a run.
The Chiefs improve to 9-18 and play again on Wednesday night at home against the Muhlenberg County Stallions. They are currently ranked eighth out of ten teams in the OVL as they look to improve their record before the playoffs.
Paducah Chiefs 4, Louisville Jockeys 2
Louisville Jockeys 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0- 2 4 1
Paducah Chiefs 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 x- 4 6 2
2B: LJ- M Samson, J Humphrey
TB: LJ- J Humphrey 3, M Samson 2, J Wichman 1
PC- J Bogart 2, G Griggs 4, K Morse 1, C Morse 1
WP: R Belcher LP: J Fowler
RECORDS: Paducah Chiefs (9-18) Louisville Jockeys (7-19)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.