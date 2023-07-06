Jacob Ehling

The Paducah Chiefs defeated the visiting Louisville Jockeys on Wednesday night at Brooks Stadium. Will Gibbs went 2-for-4 at the dish with four RBI. Jacob Ehling started on the mound for the Chiefs, while reliever Klayton Wright took the win.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

On Wednesday night, the Paducah Chiefs hosted the visiting Louisville Jockeys at the historic Brooks Stadium. Despite a rain delay, the Chiefs defeated the Jockeys in an 8-6 battle, with Will Gibbs going 2-for-4 with four RBI to lead his team to victory.

Klayton Wright earned the win for the Chiefs. Wright threw over an inning for Paducah, allowing zero runs on zero hits while facing four batters on 17 pitches.

