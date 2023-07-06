On Wednesday night, the Paducah Chiefs hosted the visiting Louisville Jockeys at the historic Brooks Stadium. Despite a rain delay, the Chiefs defeated the Jockeys in an 8-6 battle, with Will Gibbs going 2-for-4 with four RBI to lead his team to victory.
Klayton Wright earned the win for the Chiefs. Wright threw over an inning for Paducah, allowing zero runs on zero hits while facing four batters on 17 pitches.
The Jockeys struck first in the top of the first inning and led until the bottom of the third inning when Paducah answered with three runs. With two outs, Luke Dymond hit a ground ball and reached on an error by Louisville. Two singles by Sammy Kestranek and Gibbs allowed the Chiefs to tie it at 1-1. The next batter, Gunnar Bingham, added an RBI to his day, moving it to a 2-1 game as Kestranek scored.
Bryden Fraasman continued the rally for the Chiefs, singling to left field, allowing Gibbs to score before Louisville escaped the inning.
The Chiefs added four more runs in the next three innings, taking a 7-4 lead heading into the top of the seventh. Louisville did not back down from the Chiefs, making it a 7-6 ballgame and inching closer to the Paducah lead. However, the Chiefs kept fighting, adding an insurance run courtesy of a sacrifice fly by Gibbs in the bottom of the eighth.
Payne Findley took the loss for Louisville. Findley allowed three hits and two runs in over an inning of work on the mound. The hurler allowed three hits, two runs (earned), and one walk.
PADUCAH 8, LOUISVILLE 6
LOU 1 0 0 0 3 0 2 0 0 — 6-8-3
PAD 0 0 3 1 1 2 0 1 X — 8-12-2
WP: K. Wright; LP: P. Findley
2B: PAD — W. Gibbs, B. Brombaugh
TB: LOU — A. Taylor 3, S. Palmeiri 1, C. Moore 1, L. Hess 1, J. Chapman 1, M. Grant 1; PAD — W. Gibbs 3, B. Brombaugh 3, L. Dymond 2, B. Fraasman 2, S. Kestranek 1, G. Bingham 1, C. Beal 1, N. Lang 1
SB: LOU — M. Latkovski, C. Moore, L. Hess, J. Chapman
SF: PAD — W. Gibbs, L. Dymond
CS: LOU — S. Palmeiri, PAD — C. Beal
