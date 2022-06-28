On Monday night, the Paducah Chiefs hosted the visiting Owensboro RiverDawgs at the historic Brooks Stadium. The low-scoring game ended with a 2-1 extra-inning walk-off victory for the Chiefs, giving the club its seventh win of the season.
The contest turned into a quick pitchers duel between Peyton Adkinson and Payton Henley. Both starters kept the game scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning when Adkinson ran into trouble with bases loaded, allowing the Chiefs to take a 1-0 lead.
Although Henley tossed eight innings for the Chiefs, the win went to Colin Hawkins, who appeared in relief during the 10th inning. Henley allowed eight hits and one run (earned) while walking two and striking out nine.
Hawkins worked an inning and did not allow a hit or run, walked one, and struck out two.
The scoring in the sixth inning began as Colby Morse hit a ground ball and reached on an error by Owensboro.
Then, Krayton Morse allowed Colby Morse to advance on a sacrifice bunt before a pitch hit John Oberson.
Then, with two outs, Garrett Smith and Tucker Love drew back-to-back walks allowing Colby Morse to plate the first run.
Despite having bases loaded, Zach Hayes struck out and allowed the RiverDawgs to get out of the inning.
The score remained in favor of Paducah until the top of the ninth inning as Reece Davis hit a home run over the left field wall to tie the game.
Owensboro loaded the bases with two outs but could not produce an additional run in the inning as Daleen Adderly grounded out to Love at third base.
Despite the Chiefs having ample opportunity in the bottom of the ninth to end the game, the team could not produce a run with bases loaded.
In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Chiefs kicked off with a standup double by Oberson.
Then, Oberson advanced to third base on a sacrifice bunt by Austin Krider, putting the winning run in scoring position.
The next batter, Smith, drew a walk before Oberson scored the winning run on a wild pitch.
Will Hudson appeared in relief for the Chiefs. He worked one inning on the mound, walking two.
Chiefs 2, Owensboro RiverDawgs 1
Owensboro 000 000 001 0—1-8-4
Paducah 000 001 000 1—2-6-1
WP: C Hawkins LP: T McClure
2B: Owensboro — D Lopez; Paducah — A Krider, J Oberson
HR: Owensboro — R Davis
TB: Owensboro — R Davis 4, D Lopez 3, E Plyer 1, R Robinson 1, J White 1, K Carpenter 1, D Adderly 1; Paducah — A Krider 3, J Oberson 2, C Morse 1, G Bingham 1, K Carmack 1
CS: Owensboro — J White
E: Owensboro — D Lopez, E Plyer, J White, D Adderly; Paducah — C Morse
