Scott Padgett still gets goosebumps.
It was March 22, 1998, at the NCAA Tournament South Region finals in St. Petersburg, when Padgett became the architect of one of the most dramatic moments in Kentucky basketball history. Having once trailed Duke by 17 points with only 9:38 to play, Padgett capped the miracle comeback by burying a game-winning 3-pointer with only 39 seconds left to send UK to the Final Four and eventually the national championship.
The celebration, Padgett thrusting both arms into the air, remains one those iconic Kentucky basketball moments frozen in time.
“To this day, if I were to watch it on video, I get goosebumps,” Padgett told The Cats’ Pause. “As soon as Wayne Turner comes off the screen, because I already know what’s coming, I get goosebumps.”
Padgett fancies himself a sport movie fanatic.
“Have you seen “The Natural?” he asks. “I watched that movie when I was 9 years old when it came out. I’m 46 now and to this day if I watch that scene when Roy Hobbs hits the home run I get goosebumps. When Jimmy Chitwood says, ‘I’ll make it’ in ‘Hoosiers’ I get goosebumps. That’s the same feeling I have about that play, and it’s one of those things that can never be taken away. It’s there forever.”
That’s appropriate since the shot of a lifetime was a lifetime in the making for the UK fan from Fern Creek.
“When I was growing up my dad had built a three-car garage behind our house and we had this big driveway. It was about 30 to 35 feet wide and he put a goal on each side to where it looked like a full court only shorter,” Padgett said. “And I had a big floodlight that went over the court so when it got dark, it was still like daylight out there. I had neighbors call the cops on me because I would lose track of time. It would be 1 in the morning and I’m out there dribbling with their bedroom window right next to my court.”
The court provided Padgett the opportunity to share in a dream that’s been played out by generations of Kentucky kids from the mountains to the wetlands and every backyard in between.
“I grew up a Kentucky fan so I would shoot in that backyard and do the 3, 2, 1 clock winding down,” Padgett said. “Be it Ed Davender or Rex Chapman or Winston Bennett or Kenny Walker, I probably shot a top of the key 3-pointer as a Kentucky player 100,000 times. But that was the first time I got to shoot that shot as Scott Padgett.”
Cue the celebration and a moment Padgett reserved for that long ago UK fan.
“I never missed a Kentucky game growing up and as a fan, I was never more excited than whenSean Woods hit that bank shot in 1992. And as a Kentucky fan, I was never more upset than 2.1 seconds later,” Padgett said. “So when I hit that 3-pointer, I was yelling on the outside but in my head I’m like, ‘In your face Christian Laettner.’ I never played against Laettner in college, I was never on that team. But there was a part of me that was like, ‘We finally got you back.’ ”
The Commonwealth, singing background the instant the demons were exorcised, is forever grateful.
“I get approached about that more than anything in life,” he said. “It doesn’t matter where I go. I was in Hawaii three years ago and a Kentucky fan came up to me and said, ‘Man, I loved you as a player. I remember that shot against Duke.’ I was in Spain, as a player at the end of my career, and people would talk to me about it. To fans that is the biggest moment I ever had as a player.”
It’s hard for Padgett to argue.
“Other than actually being up on that ladder and cutting a piece of that net, hitting that shot, and who it was against, was the play of my life,” Padgett said. “I hit a game-winner in the NBA at Madison Square Garden, but it holds nothing to that. I didn’t dream of being a Houston Rocket. I never dreamed of hitting the game winner in the Garden. It was my childhood dream to play for Kentucky and win a national championship for Kentucky.”
THAT LOOK
As incredible as it might seem now, Padgett’s destiny could just as easily have been erased from the pages of Kentucky’s scrapbook. He nearly threw it all away as a freshman in 1996 when he got suspended for flunking classes, a remarkable feat given that Padgett would later return and earn Academic All-SEC honors his final two seasons.
“I could have done that all along,” he said. “My high school, St. Xavier, is the greatest high school out there. But there is so much structure that I could not have succeeded in class.”
On top of that, Padgett endured the freefall from being the Big Man On Campus.
“Not bragging, just saying what’s fact, is that from third grade to my first year in college, I was the best player on every team on every sport that I played,” he said. “Then I get to Kentucky and I’m not seeing the floor. In my first game, we beat Tennessee Martin by 74 and I didn’t get in. You talk about not being in the rotation. We won 124-50 and I didn’t get in.”
Eleven of 13 players saw action that day, 10 had double-digit minutes while Cameron Mills, a walk-on, played seven. Padgett not only didn’t play in the opener, he appeared in only three of UK’s eight non-conference games for a total of 15 minutes.
“You go from being the guy who catches touchdown passes, the guy who’s pitching, the guy who is the leading scorer. All that stuff in every sport you’ve ever played and then you’re not playing at all,” Padgett said. “I didn’t realize it at the time, but I was depressed and I was going to find a way to deal with this. Because you could be the 90th man on the bench, which I was, but everybody still liked Kentucky basketball players. I could go have fun. I was invited to the party. I just wasn’t mature enough to handle it.”
Judgment day eventually came meaning the shot against Duke isn’t the only memory seared into Padgett.
“The look on my parents’ faces when I had to go meet with Coach Pitino and he told them I was off the team and suspended,” Padgett said. “As much as this was my dream, it was my dad’s dream, too, only I was getting to live it. And I blew it. I just blew it. I don’t want to say disgust, but let down. Really disappointed in you. That was the look.”
Padgett was permitted to practice with the team, but could only watch as the 1996 Wildcats rolled to the NCAA championship.
“Probably the toughest year of my life,” Padgett confessed. “For one, I’m sitting out and two, the dream I always had happened and I wasn’t really part of it. Obviously, I felt happy for my teammates and yet dejected. I was so happy for them. Personally, so dejected on what I had missed out on.
“But not being a part of winning the championship and that look from my parents, those are the two things that drove me harder to be better,” he said.
SECOND CHANCE
After a summer mowing lawns and doing landscape work, Padgett got back into school, his grades improved and he was back on scholarship though he still had to sit out the first eight games of the 1996-97 season, including the Great Alaska Shootout and rivalry games with Indiana and Notre Dame. Padgett returned on Dec. 21 to play 20 minutes with 12 points and seven rebounds in an 88-59 rout of Georgia Tech in Atlanta. He moved into the starting lineup, fittingly, during a 74-54 rout of No. 14 Louisville at Freedom Hall. He played 33 minutes with 15 points.
Life was good again, but Padgett still feared he had missed his window of opportunity.
“Never that whole time in ’96 did I think we weren’t going to win it. So I thought I had missed out on a national championship,” Padgett said. “We were really good at that time. Coach P was the best coach in America. We were going to bring in good players. But when you’re losing as much as we were going to lose off the ’96 team, you don’t know what you got going forward. So I knew all along that I might have missed my shot.”
The 1997 Wildcats, however, proved quite formidable behind arguably the best backcourt in America — future NBA first round picks Ron Mercer and Derek Anderson.
“They were both getting about 20 a game and we were rolling. I mean, we were blowing up people. So about midway through that season, I thought we were going to repeat,” Padgett said. “Then Derek goes down. Now you’ve got to change your mindset to figuring out, ‘How do we win with the makeup of this team?’ That took a little tweaking here and there, but by the end of the year, I thought we were going to get it again.”
Kentucky was 16-2 when Anderson went down with a torn ACL against Auburn on Jan. 18. Without DA, the Cats finished the regular season 11-2 before cruising to the SEC Tournament title.
UK entered NCAA play as the No. 1 seed in the West Region and promptly marched to the Final Four in Indianapolis. There, Kentucky defeated Minnesota 78-69 before falling in overtime to Arizona, 84-79.
“I feel like if it had been any other team in the country we could have won that game,” Padgett said. “Now, we still could have won. It was an overtime game. We missed a bunch of free throws. It was there to win. But I feel like if we had played any other team in the country in the championship, we would have won it again.”
Whether Kentucky would have won it all in 1997 had Anderson not been injured will forever be debated, but Padgett knew only one harsh reality — he had missed a championship once again and prospects appeared dim.
“I follow the history of college basketball,” Padgett said. “So I know that making it to the championship three years in a row, making it with two different coaches, the odds of that weren’t great.”
Kentucky’s 1998 improbable run to the NCAA title would, of course, refute Padgett’s statistics, and nobody was happier to be wrong. But even then, the junior wondered if he might be jinxed when leading scorer Jeff Sheppard suffered a severe ankle sprain one day before Selection Sunday.
Padgett was Sheppard’s roommate.
“His whole driving force for the ’98 season was to win a championship,” Padgett said. “So when he went down, I can’t say I thought he would come back as soon as he did, but I knew he would be back. I knew he was going to do everything in his power to come back.”
Sheppard returned six days after the injury to play in the NCAA opener against South Carolina State. He was fully back for the second round win over Saint Louis with a team-leading 18 points in just 25 minutes.
DATE WITH DESTINY
A 94-68 rout of UCLA the following week in the Sweet 16 round in St. Petersburg moved Kentucky to the South Region finals and Padgett’s date with destiny in one of the greatest comebacks in college basketball history.
Even 25 years later, many are curious how Padgett could gather his composure with so much riding on that one basket with only 39 seconds to go. Truth be told, he was plotting the shot all along as he watched point guard Wayne Turner school Duke’s Steve Wojciechowski by driving to the basket nearly every trip down, methodically cutting into that deficit.
“It’s a shot that I knew was coming for five minutes,” Padgett declared. “We had went small and Tubby had put me in at center.Elton Brand is now having to guard me and out on the floor is not a place he’s used to being.
“For a while they are staying with me, but Wayne is giving Wojo fits. He is killing them,” Padgett said. “So I knew at some point, they are going to leave me and I’m going to bury this thing. I just knew it was coming because I knew Wayne and I knew if they ever doubled him, he was going to throw me the ball.”
The moment unfolded precisely as Padgett had scripted.
“I can visualize it like it was yesterday. I don’t need to watch a replay or any videos on Twitter,” Padgett said. “As soon as Wayne threw me the ball, I was ready and I let it go. I knew it was good before I let it go.”
Soon after, the celebration erupted inside Tropicana Field.
Tears streamed down the cheeks of Sheppard’s face, overcome by a simultaneous torrent of exhaustion and euphoria.
Heshimu Evans leaped atop a press row table while across the way Jamaal Magloire towered from the same perch, each acknowledging adoring fans. Padgett and others would make their own ascents onto this makeshift throne.
Cameron Mills knelt, literally, before the grace of God, near midcourt, still clutching the new championship T-shirt he had been given to commemorate this moment in time.
This moment for all time.
One week later, Kentucky would own its seventh national championship and Padgett, at long last, his first.
“It’s crazy because if it’s 46-year-old Scott Padgett up here, he’s probably balling,” he said. “But I was a goofball. I’m the guy who’s joking with everybody. You don’t understand what it is in the moment, but now you understand there are not a lot of people who have a life dream that they get to accomplish at 21.
“I can’t compare it to anything other than the people who go through that emotion the most are Olympians,” Padgett said. “They have been working their whole life for this and when that medal goes over their head, that’s the culmination of everything. For me, that moment was my life’s journey. It’s what I had always wanted.”
